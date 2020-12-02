Left Menu
Amazon expands operations across Nevada with eight new sites

Amazon says the network of delivery stations will also offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own small business delivering Amazon packages, and independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex.

Representative image

Amazon on Wednesday announced the expansion of its fulfillment and delivery operations across Nevada with eight new buildings across the state.

The expansion is expected to create over 2,000 permanent full and part-time jobs with a minimum of USD15 per hour wage and comprehensive benefits including full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent match starting on day one, the e-commerce giant said in a press release.

The new sites include an 855,000 square-foot fulfillment center in North Las Vegas that will create 1,500 new full-time jobs when it opens in 2021. The new sites also include five delivery stations:

  • Henderson - Delivery Station opening in 2021
  • Las Vegas - Delivery Station opening in 2021
  • North Las Vegas - Delivery Station opened in September 2020
  • Reno - Delivery Station opened in October 2020
  • Reno - AMXL Fulfillment Center / Delivery Station opening in 2021

Amazon says the network of delivery stations will offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own small business delivering Amazon packages, and independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex.

"This is welcome news for the entire state of Nevada. Amazon continues to make investments to support local communities and has become a lifeline for those in our state who have experienced job loss during the pandemic. We are grateful for Amazon's decision to expand operations across Nevada, creating thousands of career opportunities for our citizens," said Governor Steve Sisolak.

