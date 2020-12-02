Left Menu
Krikey launches augmented reality-based game 'Yaatra' with Jio

Krikey, an Augmented Reality mobile gaming company, has launched Yaatra, a new augmented reality game in India, with Jio.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-12-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 21:07 IST
Krikey is now available for free on the IOS App Store and Google Play Store.. Image Credit: ANI

Krikey, an Augmented Reality mobile gaming company, has launched Yaatra, a new augmented reality game in India, with Jio. Jio also led the Series A funding round, taking the total funding raised by Krikey to $22 million, a release said.

It said that with just their mobile phone camera, players can step into the action-adventure story of Yaatra and join the quest to defeat a monster army. Using weapons such as the bow and arrow, chakra, lightning and fire bolts, players can battle through different levels of combat and puzzle games. Once users complete their gameplay, they can choose to share a personalized video with friends. There are also video feeds to see gameplay videos posted by other users and a digital training ground where players can practice their bow and arrow skills before playing again.

Speaking on this occasion, Jhanvi and Ketaki Shriram, Krikey Founders commented, "Our vision with Krikey is to bring together inspiration and reality in an immersive way. With augmented reality, we are able to bring fantasy worlds into your home, straight through the window of your mobile phone." The release said that Jio user will get exclusive access to 3D avatar feature, gameplay tokens (to unlock additional weapons and powers) and game levels

Speaking on this occasion, Akash Ambani, Director, Jio, said Krikey will inspire a generation of Indians to embrace Augmented Reality. "Our vision is to bring the best experiences from across the world to India and the introduction of Yaatra is a step in that direction. Augmented Reality gaming takes the user into a world of its own, and we invite every Jio and non-Jio user to experience AR through Yaatra."

Krikey is now available for free on the IOS app store and Google play store. (ANI)

