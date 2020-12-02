Complete list of best apps, games on Google Play Store in 2020

Left Menu
The search giant Google recently announced the best apps and games on the Play Store in India for 2020 along with the Users' Choice Awards 2020.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The search giant Google recently announced the best apps and games on the Play Store in India for 2020 along with the Users' Choice Awards 2020. According to Mashable, Google also added a few new categories to its Best of Play picks, including "special picks for the best apps for personal growth and everyday essentials".

Google declared Sleep stories for calm sleep - Meditate with Wysa as the best app of 2020 in India. Meanwhile, Legends of Runeterra by Riot Games was declared the 'best game of 2020' in the country. InnerHour Self-Care Therapy - Anxiety & Depression was rated as the 'Best App for Good' in India. As reported by Mashable, here's the detailed list of winners in every category that involved only Apps and not Games:

Best app of 2020: Sleep stories for calm sleep - Meditate with Wysa Best Everyday Essentials

-Koo: Connect with Indians in Indian Languages-Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint & More-The Pattern-Zelish - Meal Planning-Grocery Shopping & Recipes-Zoom Cloud Meetings Best for Personal Growth

-Apna - Job Search | Job Groups | Rozgaar-Bolkar App: Indian Audio Question Answer | GK App-Mindhouse - Modern Meditation-MyStore - Create your Online Dukaan in 15 seconds-Writco -- Publish & Write Stories, Poems, Quotes. Best Hidden Gems-Chef Buddy: Smart App for Chefs & Food Businesses-Finshots - Financial News made simple-Flyx - Vote for Best Movies & Shows Filmfare Awards- goDutch - Split bills & group expenses

-Sleep stories for calm sleep - Meditate with Wysa. Best for Fun

-Free Audio Stories, Books, Podcasts - Pratilipi FM-Moj - Made in India | Short Video App-MX TakaTak - Made in India Short Video App-Reface: Face swap videos and memes with your photo-VITA - Video Maker for Indian Creators Here's the detailed list of winners in every Gaming category listed by Google:

Best Game of 2020 - Legends of Runeterra-Best Competitive-Bullet Echo-KartRider Rush+-Legends of Runeterra-Rumble Hockey-Top War: Battle Game Best Indie-Cookies Must Die-Maze Machina-Motorsport Manager Racing-Reventure-Sky: Children of the Light

Best Casual-Asian Cooking Star: New Restaurant & Cooking Games-EverMerge-Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells-SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off-Tuscany Villa Best Innovative-Fancade-Genshin Impact-Minimal Dungeon RPG-Ord.-Sandship: Crafting Factory. (ANI)

