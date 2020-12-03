Left Menu
Development News Edition

One UI 3.0 update rolling out to Galaxy S20 series

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 03-12-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 22:07 IST
One UI 3.0 update rolling out to Galaxy S20 series
Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung has started rolling out the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update to the Galaxy S20 series devices comprising Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra in Korea, the US and most markets in Europe, the company said on Thursday.

The One UI 3.0 update will gradually expand to more regions and on more devices, including the Galaxy Note20, Z Fold 2, Z Flip, Note 10, Fold and S10 series in the coming weeks. Further, the update will be available on Galaxy A devices in the first half of 2021.

The latest update brings a new, refreshed design, enhanced features and deep customization. The home screen, lock screen, notifications and Quick Panel have been visually enhanced smoother motion effects and animation combined with natural haptic feedback make navigation more seamless.

The redesigned Lock screen widgets help control music and see important information, like calendar events and routines when the device is locked. Further, the edge-to-edge full-screen video call layout enhances the communication experience.

In terms of customization, users can constantly turn on Dark mode or share their Mobile Hotspot with a simple swipe and tap new ways to customize the Quick Panel.

The One UI 3.0 update also includes new digital wellbeing applications that help users identify and improve their digital habits.

Commenting on the official launch, Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics, said, "the launch of One UI 3 is just the beginning of our commitment to offering Galaxy consumers the best mobile experiences possible by giving them access to the latest OS innovation, as soon as it's available."

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Voluntary and free: Portugal approves COVID-19 vaccination plan

Portugal on Thursday announced plans to vaccinate people against the coronavirus voluntarily and free of charge, and said it hoped to inoculate nearly 10 of the population during the first phase that will kick off next month. Priority will ...

Non-bailable warrant against Rita Bahuguna Joshi in model-code violation case

An Uttar Pradesh court issued a non-bailable warrant against BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi on Thursday in connection with an eight-year-old case of violation of model code of conduct. Special MPMLA court judge P K Rai also issued notice regard...

Sebi says 63 Moons offering STP services without approval

Regulator Sebi on Thursday said 63 Moons Technologies has been offering STP services without its approval and allowed the company to provide such services for three more months to clients in order to avoid any possible disruptions for secur...

Harish Rawat sits on fast to demand funds for Haridwar Kumbh

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat on Thursday sat on a silent fast on the banks of the Ganga river here, demanding allocation of funds from the Centre for KumbhSitting at the Kisan ghat here, the Congress leader said the Centre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020