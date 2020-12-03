One UI 3.0 update rolling out to Galaxy S20 series

Samsung has started rolling out the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update to the Galaxy S20 series devices comprising Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra in Korea, the US and most markets in Europe, the company said on Thursday.

The One UI 3.0 update will gradually expand to more regions and on more devices, including the Galaxy Note20, Z Fold 2, Z Flip, Note 10, Fold and S10 series in the coming weeks. Further, the update will be available on Galaxy A devices in the first half of 2021.

The latest update brings a new, refreshed design, enhanced features and deep customization. The home screen, lock screen, notifications and Quick Panel have been visually enhanced smoother motion effects and animation combined with natural haptic feedback make navigation more seamless.

The redesigned Lock screen widgets help control music and see important information, like calendar events and routines when the device is locked. Further, the edge-to-edge full-screen video call layout enhances the communication experience.

In terms of customization, users can constantly turn on Dark mode or share their Mobile Hotspot with a simple swipe and tap new ways to customize the Quick Panel.

The One UI 3.0 update also includes new digital wellbeing applications that help users identify and improve their digital habits.

Commenting on the official launch, Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics, said, "the launch of One UI 3 is just the beginning of our commitment to offering Galaxy consumers the best mobile experiences possible by giving them access to the latest OS innovation, as soon as it's available."