Redmi 9 Power (rebranded Redmi Note 9 4G) may launch on Dec 15 in India

Updated: 04-12-2020 12:36 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 12:36 IST
Redmi 9 Power (rebranded Redmi Note 9 4G) may launch on Dec 15 in India
Redmi Note 9 4G.

The Redmi 9 power, a rebranded Redmi Note 9 4G, is tipped to launch in India very soon. According to popular tipster Mukul Sharma, the phone will arrive on December 15, provided that there is no last-minute change.

The Redmi Note 9 4G was launched late last month alongside the Redmi Note 9 5G and Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G in China. While the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is expected to launch as Mi 10i in India, the upcoming Redmi 9 power is speculated to be a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 9 4G.

Earlier this week, the Redmi 9 Power was listed on Google Play Console with Snapdragon 662 SoC.

Specifications

The Redmi 9 Power is expected to come with a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with 2,340 x 1,080-pixels resolution and a 90.34 screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, it could have Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor and will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W USB Type-C fast-charging.

As for the cameras, the Redmi 9 Power could house a 48MP triple camera system and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The device will likely compete with the upcoming Moto G9 Power in India which features the same Snapdragon 662 chipset, 6,000mAh battery and 64-megapixel triple camera array.

