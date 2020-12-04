Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tecno Pova gaming smartphone launched for Rs 9,999 in India

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 14:12 IST
Tecno Pova gaming smartphone launched for Rs 9,999 in India

Chinese smartphone maker Tecno Mobile has launched a new gaming-focused smartphone 'Tecno Pova' in India. The smartphone comes with an octa-core G80 processor, a massive 6000 mAh battery and a quad rear camera array.

The Tecno Pova will go on sale on December 11 via Flipkart. It is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB+64GB model and Rs 11,999 for the 6GB+128GB memory variant and will be offered in Dazzle Black, Magic Blue, and Speed Purple color options.

Tecno Pova: Specifications

The Tecno Pova comes with a big 6.8-inch HD+ Dot-In display with 720 x 1,640 pixels resolution and a screen-to-body ratio of about 90.4%. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint reader for quick biometric authentication.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio octa-core G80 processor with HyperEngine technology for a seamless processing and gaming experience. It is fuelled by a massive 6000mAh battery that supports 18W Dual IC fast charging support that gives up to 20 hours of music playback with just a 10-minute charge.

The smartphone is equipped with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage which is expandable up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Speaking of the cameras, the AI quad-camera setup on Tecno Pova includes a 16MP main shooter with f/1.85 aperture, assisted by a pair of 2MP lens and a dedicated AI lens. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie snapper housed on a left-aligned punch-hole.

The device boots HiOS v7.0 based on Android 10.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata Banerjee expresses solidarity with farmers protesting against 'draconian' farm laws

Recalling her 26-day long hunger strike against the forceful acquisition of agricultural land in 2006, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday expressed her solidarity with the protesting farmers against the three farm laws pas...

Energy stocks drive gains in European shares

Oil stocks lifted European shares on Friday, with Londons blue-chip index hitting nine-month highs, while signs of progress in fiscal stimulus in the United States also aided sentiment.London FTSE 100 rose 0.8 as crude prices gained after a...

Italy's Eni joins North Sea wind power grab with Dogger deal

Italys Eni is buying a 20 stake in the Dogger Bank Wind Farm project from Norways Equinor and Britains SSE as it seeks to gain expertise in the sector and cut its greenhouse gas emissions 80 by 2050.The project off the northeast coast of En...

Delhi govt tells healthcare facilities to submit HCWs data for COVID vaccination

The Delhi government has begun the process of enrolment of healthcare workers of different hospitals, nursing homes and other facilities for COVID-19 vaccination. For uploading data, a link has been provided on the website of the Delhi Stat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020