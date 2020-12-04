Tecno Pova gaming smartphone launched for Rs 9,999 in India

Chinese smartphone maker Tecno Mobile has launched a new gaming-focused smartphone 'Tecno Pova' in India. The smartphone comes with an octa-core G80 processor, a massive 6000 mAh battery and a quad rear camera array.

The Tecno Pova will go on sale on December 11 via Flipkart. It is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB+64GB model and Rs 11,999 for the 6GB+128GB memory variant and will be offered in Dazzle Black, Magic Blue, and Speed Purple color options.

Tecno Pova: Specifications

The Tecno Pova comes with a big 6.8-inch HD+ Dot-In display with 720 x 1,640 pixels resolution and a screen-to-body ratio of about 90.4%. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint reader for quick biometric authentication.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio octa-core G80 processor with HyperEngine technology for a seamless processing and gaming experience. It is fuelled by a massive 6000mAh battery that supports 18W Dual IC fast charging support that gives up to 20 hours of music playback with just a 10-minute charge.

The smartphone is equipped with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage which is expandable up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Speaking of the cameras, the AI quad-camera setup on Tecno Pova includes a 16MP main shooter with f/1.85 aperture, assisted by a pair of 2MP lens and a dedicated AI lens. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie snapper housed on a left-aligned punch-hole.

The device boots HiOS v7.0 based on Android 10.