Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ethiopia aid pact not good enough, says EU official

A senior European Union official said on Friday that an agreement between relief organizations and the Ethiopian government for access to the war-hit Tigray region limits aid to federal-controlled areas only and requires too much bureaucracy. "The agreement ... "Humanitarian aid should also go to areas not under government control in line with the fundamental principles of humanitarian aid.

Reuters | Addis | Updated: 04-12-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 22:37 IST
Ethiopia aid pact not good enough, says EU official
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A senior European Union official said on Friday that an agreement between relief organizations and the Ethiopian government for access to the war-hit Tigray region limits aid to federal-controlled areas only and requires too much bureaucracy.

"The agreement ... has some important shortcomings," EU Crisis Management Commissioner Janez Lenarcic told reporters. "Humanitarian aid should also go to areas not under government control in line with the fundamental principles of humanitarian aid. There may be malnourished children on the other side also."

There was no immediate reaction from Ethiopia's government, which says it is channelling aid already into the northern region, where it has battled rebellious local forces for a month.

TRENDING

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gehlot reviews COVID situation in Rajasthan

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Friday that the Rajasthan government might consider imposing curfew in areas where the coronavirus infection was high. He directed officials to ensure action against those who are violating health protoco...

Cuban government reneges on rights dialogue with artists

Cubas Communist government on Friday reneged on its promise to dialogue with artists calling for greater freedom of expression, saying it disagreed with their conditions for the meeting and would not negotiate with enemies of the Revolution...

Lasting high? Cannabis industry aims to build on Thanksgiving rush

U.S. cannabis sales hit record levels over the Thanksgiving weekend, prompting industry predictions the combination of COVID-19 anxiety and a trend towards legalisation has triggered a permanent uplift in demand. After years of sluggish off...

Palestinian teen killed by Israeli forces in protest, Palestinians say

Israeli soldiers fatally shot a 15-year-old Palestinian on Friday during stone-throwing clashes in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said, although the Israeli military said its forces had not used live fire. The teenager was hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020