Latest update brings November 2020 security patch to Realme 7 / 7 Pro

The Realme 7 is getting a new software update that brings the November 2020 Android security patch and a couple of bug fixes to the device.

The latest over-the-air (OTA) update comes with UI version RMX2151PU_11.A.69 and is being rolled out in phases to ensure stability. The update will be available to all the users very soon if there are no critical bugs, Realme said on its community forums.

Here's the complete changelog for the latest Realme 7 update:

Security

Updated Android security patch: November 2020

Camera

Optimized image quality of the main lens

Optimized the low portrait clarity issue of the front camera

Optimized the image effect of Super nightscape

Touch

Optimized the touch control algorithm and improved touch control experience

System

Fixed some known issues and optimized the system fluency

Fixed the probabilistic screen flicker and optimized the display quality at low brightness conditions

Meanwhile, the Realme 7 Pro is also receiving a new update via OTA for the month of December. It comes with UI version RMX2170PU_11.A.23 and updates the phone's security patch level to November 2020.

The Realme 7 Pro update also brings some bug fixes including the one causing the flickering screen and camera image distortion of video recording.

Here's the complete changelog:

Security

Updated Android security patch: Nov, 2020

Camera

Fixed the probabilistic issue of the sound not synchronized with the video recorded by the front camera

Optimized probabilistic issue of camera image distortion of video recording

System