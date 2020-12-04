Left Menu
Development News Edition

Latest update brings November 2020 security patch to Realme 7 / 7 Pro

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 22:43 IST
Latest update brings November 2020 security patch to Realme 7 / 7 Pro

The Realme 7 is getting a new software update that brings the November 2020 Android security patch and a couple of bug fixes to the device.

The latest over-the-air (OTA) update comes with UI version RMX2151PU_11.A.69 and is being rolled out in phases to ensure stability. The update will be available to all the users very soon if there are no critical bugs, Realme said on its community forums.

Here's the complete changelog for the latest Realme 7 update:

Security

  • Updated Android security patch: November 2020

Camera

  • Optimized image quality of the main lens
  • Optimized the low portrait clarity issue of the front camera
  • Optimized the image effect of Super nightscape

Touch

  • Optimized the touch control algorithm and improved touch control experience

System

  • Fixed some known issues and optimized the system fluency
  • Fixed the probabilistic screen flicker and optimized the display quality at low brightness conditions

Meanwhile, the Realme 7 Pro is also receiving a new update via OTA for the month of December. It comes with UI version RMX2170PU_11.A.23 and updates the phone's security patch level to November 2020.

The Realme 7 Pro update also brings some bug fixes including the one causing the flickering screen and camera image distortion of video recording.

Here's the complete changelog:

Security

  • Updated Android security patch: Nov, 2020

Camera

  • Fixed the probabilistic issue of the sound not synchronized with the video recorded by the front camera
  • Optimized probabilistic issue of camera image distortion of video recording

System

  • Fixed the issue of the flickering screen in some scenarios
  • Fixed some known issues of system stability

TRENDING

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rallying-World championship battle down to three as Neuville crashes

Hyundais Thierry Neuville crashed out of world rally championship contention on Friday, leaving Toyotas Elfyn Evans and Sebastien Ogier as front-runners in a three-way title tussle at the season-ending Monza Rally. Hyundais reigning champio...

Gehlot reviews COVID situation in Rajasthan

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Friday that the Rajasthan government might consider imposing curfew in areas where the coronavirus infection was high. He directed officials to ensure action against those who are violating health protoco...

Cuban government reneges on rights dialogue with artists

Cubas Communist government on Friday reneged on its promise to dialogue with artists calling for greater freedom of expression, saying it disagreed with their conditions for the meeting and would not negotiate with enemies of the Revolution...

Lasting high? Cannabis industry aims to build on Thanksgiving rush

U.S. cannabis sales hit record levels over the Thanksgiving weekend, prompting industry predictions the combination of COVID-19 anxiety and a trend towards legalisation has triggered a permanent uplift in demand. After years of sluggish off...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020