Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mastercard to investigate allegations against Pornhub

Mastercard Inc said on Sunday it was investigating allegations against Pornhub.com following a newspaper column which said many videos posted on the adult website depicted child abuse. The New York Times column, written by Nicholas Kristof, described videos on Pornhub that the author said were recordings of assaults on unconscious women and girls.

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2020 07:06 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 07:06 IST
Mastercard to investigate allegations against Pornhub

Mastercard Inc said on Sunday it was investigating allegations against Pornhub.com following a newspaper column which said many videos posted on the adult website depicted child abuse.

The New York Times column, written by Nicholas Kristof, described videos on Pornhub that the author said were recordings of assaults on unconscious women and girls. "The issue is not pornography but rape. Let's agree that promoting assaults on children or on anyone without consent is unconscionable," Kristof wrote in the column published on Friday. (https://nyti.ms/2JXiqSw)

Pornhub denied the allegations. "Any assertion that we allow CSAM (child sexual abuse material) is irresponsible and flagrantly untrue," it said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

Mastercard told Reuters in a statement that it was investigating the allegations with Pornhub's parent MindGeek's bank. "If the claims are substantiated, we will take immediate action," Mastercard said. Billionaire investor Bill Ackman called on Mastercard and Visa Inc to temporarily withhold payments to Pornhub following the newspaper column.

Ackman also asked American Express Co to take action, though the company's cards aren't accepted on the site. Visa said it is aware of the allegations and is "actively engaging with the relevant financial institutions to investigate," while also engaging directly with MindGeek.

"If the site is identified as not complying with applicable laws or the financial institutions' acceptable use policies and underwriting standards they will no longer be able to accept Visa payments," the company said in a statement. American Express said it has a longstanding global policy that prohibits acceptance of its cards on digital adult content websites.

Ackman suggested it should be made illegal for porn sites to post videos before they are reviewed by a monitor, and until the ages and consent of participants have been validated. In its response, Pornhub said it has a vast team of human moderators who manually review "every single upload," as well as automated detection technologies. It did not say how many people were part of its review team.

Kristof's column also drew reactions from politicians including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said his government was working with police and security officials to address the issues it raised. In the United States, Senator Josh Hawley said he will introduce legislation to create a federal right to sue for every person "coerced or trafficked or exploited by sites like Pornhub."

TRENDING

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Biden makes picks for key public health roles as pandemic rages -sources

President-elect Joe Biden has made his selections for two key public health positions, sources said on Sunday, as he prepares to take office next month as the coronavirus pandemic rages to new levels across the United States. Biden plans to...

Biden makes picks for key public health roles as pandemic rages -sources

President-elect Joe Biden has made his selections for two key public health positions, sources said on Sunday, as he prepares to take office next month as the coronavirus pandemic rages to new levels across the United States. Biden plans to...

BoE's Haldane says consumer spending has come back at a 'real pace' -Daily Mail

Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane said consumer spending in Britain has come back at a real pace, according to a British newspaper.His comments to the Daily Mail come after the British parliament approved a system of regional COV...

S.Korea's Moon orders coronavirus testing to be expanded amid third wave

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday ordered testing for the new coronavirus to be expanded by mobilizing the military and more people from the public service, as the country continued to report triple-digit daily new cases.Moon sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020