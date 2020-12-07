Left Menu
Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

Updated: 07-12-2020 12:14 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 11:34 IST
Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones
Google has started rolling out the Chrome OS 87 update for Chromebook models. The latest version of Chrome brings new features as well as new wallpaper options and some bug fixes.

The Chrome OS 87 update will be progressively rolling out over the coming days which means not all users will be immediately eligible for this update.

Announcing the update on its official support page, Google said, "As always, please share any feedback you have by using the instructions here, and if you encounter any bugs or issues, please feel free to create a new thread on this forum."

Here is everything the new version of Chrome brings-

Changelog:

Keep open tabs to a minimum with Tab Search

Easily search your open tabs across open browser windows to find what you're looking for instead of opening another tab. Click the drop-down button, located at the top right of your browser to open 'Tab Search' and begin searching.

View your Bluetooth Battery Level in Settings and Quick Settings

Once any Bluetooth headphones are connected to your Chromebook, you'll be able to see how much battery is remaining by simply opening the Quick Settings or Settings menu. When you connect Bluetooth headphones to your Chromebook, you'll see a notification at the bottom right-hand side of your screen letting you know the headphones battery level. You may also check the battery level at any time while the headphones are connected, in Settings and Quick Settings under the Bluetooth icon.

New Wallpaper Options are Now Available

We've added 36 new Wallpapers from four different artists that will all be available in M87

