Oppo Reno 5 4G version tipped to come with Snapdragon 720G; 50W fast-charging

Oppo will be unveiling the Reno 5 series in China on December 10. The company will launch both the 4G and 5G versions of the phone.

Lately, the key specifications of the Oppo Reno 5 4G have leaked (via TheLeaks). The phone is tipped to come with a 6.43-inch FullHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset.

The Oppo Reno 5 4G is said to be equipped with a 4,310mAh battery with support for 50W fast-charging. On the camera front, the phone will come with a 64-megapixel main shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a pair of 2-megapixel lens.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 5 5G variants are already up for pre-orders in China via JD.com. Both the Oppo Reno 5 5G and Reno 5 Pro 5G will be offered in two memory configurations- 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB.

Talking about the specifications, the Oppo Reno 5 5G will have a 6.43-inch AMOLED display will adopt Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor and will be backed by a 4,300mAh battery with support for 65W fast-charging.

Both the phones will feature a quad rear camera array comprising a 64-megapixel main shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a pair of 2-megapixel sensors. On the front, there will be a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G will sport a bigger 6.55-inch display and will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset. The device will pack a 4,350mAh battery with support for 65W fast-charging.