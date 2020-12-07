Left Menu
Development News Edition

Finland approves law to ban telecoms gear on security grounds

"Finnish law, however, takes more realistic approach focusing on equipment instead of vendors." The provisions of the Finnish law can be applied retroactively, that means for network equipment in use before the new rules take effect. While Nokia and Sweden's Ericsson are major equipment suppliers in Finland, telecom operators Elisa and DNA Oyj have also used parts supplied by Huawei to start rolling out 5G networks in the country.

Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 07-12-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 22:26 IST
Finland approves law to ban telecoms gear on security grounds
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Finland's parliament on Monday approved a law that would allow authorities to ban the use of telecom network equipment when they have "serious grounds for suspecting that the use of the device endangers national security or national defense". The Nordic country, unlike its neighbour Sweden, did not ban any vendor based on its country of origin and did not mention China's Huawei or ZTE by name. Finland is home to Nokia, one of the main rival suppliers.

Sweden's 5G spectrum auctions are in limbo due to court cases after its telecom regulator decided to ban the Chinese companies in a surprise move in October. Huawei has been at the centre of a spat between China and the United States, with Washington saying the company's 5G technology could be used as a backdoor spy channel for Beijing - a charge that Huawei has denied.

The new Finnish law states the regulation only applies to the critical parts of the network through with network traffic flows. In January, the European Union published a "toolbox" of recommendations for its 27 member states, saying they could either "restrict or exclude" so-called high-risk 5G vendors, such as Huawei, from core parts of their telecoms network.

"It is unfortunate that the international network security debate has focused only on Chinese vendors when we know that vulnerabilities may be found in all manufacturers' equipment," a Huawei spokeswoman said. "Finnish law, however, takes more realistic approach focusing on equipment instead of vendors." The provisions of the Finnish law can be applied retroactively, that means for network equipment in use before the new rules take effect.

While Nokia and Sweden's Ericsson are major equipment suppliers in Finland, telecom operators Elisa and DNA Oyj have also used parts supplied by Huawei to start rolling out 5G networks in the country. The law states that in the event that any equipment is ordered to be removed the government will pay compensation.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Noida: Active COVID cases return below 1,000

Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 80 new COVID-19 cases that pushed the districts infection tally to 23,540 on Monday, official data showed. Active cases in the district came down to 990 from 1,038 from the previous day, according ...

Govt has money for Central Vista project, not for poor: Singh

Questioning the logic behind construction of a new Parliament building, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Monday said during the COVID-19 crisis, the Centre has funds for the mega project in Delhi, but not for the poor. When the Co...

White House advisor Kudlow says 'we're all talking to each other right now'

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Monday said talks on another round of stimulus funding to deal with the deadly coronavirus pandemic are moving in the right direction and President Donald Trumps administration and Congress are g...

ISI attempt to link Khalistani-Kashmir terror exposed with arrest of 5 suspected terrorists in Delhi

The Delhi Police Monday arrested five suspected terrorists, two of whom were allegedly involved in the killing of Shaurya Chakra winner Balwinder Singh in Punjab, exposing Pakistani spy agency ISIs attempt to link Khalistani operatives with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020