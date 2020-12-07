Finland approves law to ban telecoms gear on security grounds

Finland's parliament on Monday approved a law that would allow authorities to ban the use of telecom network equipment when they have "serious grounds for suspecting that the use of the device endangers national security or national defense". The Nordic country, unlike its neighbour Sweden, did not ban any vendor based on its country of origin and did not mention China's Huawei or ZTE by name. Finland is home to Nokia, one of the main rival suppliers.

Sweden's 5G spectrum auctions are in limbo due to court cases after its telecom regulator decided to ban the Chinese companies in a surprise move in October. Huawei has been at the centre of a spat between China and the United States, with Washington saying the company's 5G technology could be used as a backdoor spy channel for Beijing - a charge that Huawei has denied.

The new Finnish law states the regulation only applies to the critical parts of the network through with network traffic flows. In January, the European Union published a "toolbox" of recommendations for its 27 member states, saying they could either "restrict or exclude" so-called high-risk 5G vendors, such as Huawei, from core parts of their telecoms network.

"It is unfortunate that the international network security debate has focused only on Chinese vendors when we know that vulnerabilities may be found in all manufacturers' equipment," a Huawei spokeswoman said. "Finnish law, however, takes more realistic approach focusing on equipment instead of vendors." The provisions of the Finnish law can be applied retroactively, that means for network equipment in use before the new rules take effect.

While Nokia and Sweden's Ericsson are major equipment suppliers in Finland, telecom operators Elisa and DNA Oyj have also used parts supplied by Huawei to start rolling out 5G networks in the country. The law states that in the event that any equipment is ordered to be removed the government will pay compensation.