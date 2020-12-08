TIMELINE- U.S. arms sales to Taiwan in 2020 total $5 bln amid China tensions

The United States government has so far announced $5.1 billion in arms sales to democratically-ruled Taiwan in 2020, to the anger of China which claims the island as its own territory. Here is a timeline of the weapons packages as notified by the U.S. government to Congress:

Dec. 7 - A Field Information Communications System worth $280 million. Nov. 3 - Four aerial drones worth $600 million, in the first such sale since U.S. policy on the export of sophisticated and closely guarded drone technology was loosened by the Trump administration.

Oct. 26 - One hundred Boeing Co-made Harpoon Coastal Defense Systems in a deal that has a potential value of up to $2.37 billion. Oct. 21 - Three weapons systems, including sensors, missiles and artillery that could have a total value of $1.8 billion.

That announcement covered truck-based rocket launchers made by Lockheed Martin Corp called a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), AGM-84H Standoff Land Attack Missile Expanded Response (SLAM-ER) Missiles and related equipment made by Boeing, and six MS-110 Recce external sensor pods made by Collins Aerospace for jets. (Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Michael Perry)