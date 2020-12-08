Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nokia starts production of next generation 5G equipment in India

Our Chennai factory has emerged as a benchmark of Indias manufacturing capabilities, bringing an entire range of telecom technology to operators in India and the rest of the world, Malik said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 11:23 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 11:00 IST
Nokia starts production of next generation 5G equipment in India
Representative image Image Credit:

Telecom gear maker Nokia on Tuesday said it has started production of 5G equipment in India and the equipment are being shipped to countries that are in advanced stages of deploying the next generation technology. The roll out of 5G services in India is dependent on spectrum auction as telecom operators need suitable wireless frequencies to start 5G in the country.

''From being the first to manufacture 5G NR in India to producing mMIMO, it demonstrates our innovative manufacturing capabilities and our belief in India's skill and talent to produce the best-in-class equipment. This will enable us to support Indian Operators as they prepare to launch 5G,'' Nokia Senior Vice President and Head of India Market Sanjay Malik said in a statement. Nokia was the first to manufacture the 5G New Radio in India, and it is now producing the cutting-edge Nokia AirScale massive Multiple Input Multiple Output (mMIMO) solution, the company said.

''Nokia Chennai factory is manufacturing the latest 5G massive MIMO equipment that is shipped to countries who are in advanced stages of 5G deployment. ''Since 2008, the site has manufactured over 5 million telecom network equipment units, exporting over 50 per cent to more than 100 countries,'' the statement said.

Nokia claims to have invested over Rs 600 crore since 2008 to develop the facility. ''Our Chennai factory has emerged as a benchmark of India's manufacturing capabilities, bringing an entire range of telecom technology to operators in India and the rest of the world,'' Malik said.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China condemns U.S. sanctions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdown

Chinas Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office condemned U.S. sanctions on Chinese officials over their role in a national security law for Hong Kong as purely double-standards, state agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday.The office expressed strong...

IATA October data shows sluggish growth in air cargo demand

The International Air Transport Association IATA released October data for global air freight markets showing that air cargo demand continued to improve but at a slower pace than the previous month and remains below previous year levels. ...

Bharat Bandh: DMK-led Opposition hits the streets in TN, Puducherry

Opposition DMK and its allies including the Congress held protests across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Tuesday as part of the farmers call for Bharat Bandh, demanding the Centre to repeal the three farm laws. In the union territory, ruled b...

Two dead as car hits motorcycle in UP's Pratapgarh

Two young men riding a motorcycle died after being hit by a car on the Lucknow-Varanasi road here, police said on Tuesday. The victims, Taufeeq 20 and Shoaib 18, were returning home on Monday evening when the accident took place, Additional...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020