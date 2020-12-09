U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin says he presented $916 billion COVID-19 relief proposal to Pelosi

U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin says he presented $916 billion COVID-19 relief proposal to PelosiReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-12-2020 04:16 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 04:16 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he presented a $916 billion proposal for coronavirus relief that includes money for state and local governments and liability protections for businesses during a conversation with Democratic House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday.
"As part of this proposal, we will fund it using $140 billion in unused funds from the Paycheck Protection Program and $429 billion in Treasury funds," Mnuchin said.
