Vault now supports Google Voice; available to Workspace / G Suite customers

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 09-12-2020 08:44 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 08:44 IST
Image Credit: Google

Google Vault, both new and old interface, has added support for Google Voice, allowing users to retain, hold, search, and export Google Voice data including text messages, call logs, voicemails, and voicemail transcripts.

"This provides you with expanded control over your organization's data, and can help you meet regulatory or legal obligations for your Google Voice data," Google said in a blog post on Tuesday.

The new feature will be available by default for all Google Workspace and G Suite customers with Google Voice standard and premier licenses. It is rolling out to both the Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains.

Google Voice is available in selected countries/regions including Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, U.K. and the U.S. Google Voice standard pricing plans start at USD 20 per user / per month whereas the Premier plans start at USD 30 per month.

Last week, Google announced a new interface for Vault that includes all the core functionality from the classic interface and makes navigation easier while also bringing new productivity features for faster task completion. The new Google Vault interface is available to Google Workspace Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus customers, G Suite Business and Enterprise for Education customers, and customers with the Vault add-on license.

