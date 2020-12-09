Merkel: We could still reach an agreement on Brexit

Merkel: We could still reach an agreement on BrexitReuters | Berlin | Updated: 09-12-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 14:10 IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday the European Union and Britain could still reach an agreement on a Brexit trade deal but added that she could not guarantee there would be a breakthrough at an EU summit on Thursday.
She told the Bundestag lower house of parliament that the two sides still needed to resolve the issue of a level playing field, adding that it was crucial for Britain and the EU to maintain a level playing field for the future.
