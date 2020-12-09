Left Menu
Development News Edition

Merkel: We could still reach an agreement on Brexit

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 09-12-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 14:10 IST
Merkel: We could still reach an agreement on Brexit
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday the European Union and Britain could still reach an agreement on a Brexit trade deal but added that she could not guarantee there would be a breakthrough at an EU summit on Thursday.

She told the Bundestag lower house of parliament that the two sides still needed to resolve the issue of a level playing field, adding that it was crucial for Britain and the EU to maintain a level playing field for the future.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb rushed to hospital with breathing troubles

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya was taken to a hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon after his breathing-related problems aggravated, sources said. Doctors are attending the veteran CPIM leader at the hospitals...

Love Alarm Season 2 updates: Has filming started? Release pushed back to 2021

Is Love Alarm going to have Season 2 The series was a commercial success, ranking as one of Netflixs top releases in 2019. Read further to know more on the possible second season.Fans of South Korean TV series are quite happy as Love Alarm ...

Cabin fever: Singapore cruise passengers stuck in rooms after COVID-19 case

Nearly 1,700 passengers on a Royal Caribbean cruise-to-nowhere from Singapore remained confined in their cabins for more than 14 hours on Wednesday after a COVID-19 case was detected on board, forcing the ship back to port. All passengers a...

UK medicine regulator to assess best dose regimen of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID vaccine

Britains medical regulator will examine all the data from trials of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford and AstraZeneca, including which dosing regimen is best to use, the regulators chief executive said on Wednesday. Our regulatory re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020