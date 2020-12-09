Left Menu
STL establishes a 5G Multi-Band Macro Radio Ecosystem

NEW DELHI, Dec. 9, 2020 PRNewswire -- STL NSE STLTECH, an industry leading integrator of digital networks, has developed an end-to-end multi-band radio solution for next generation 5G networks.

09-12-2020
Image Credit: Pixabay

An industry leading integrator of digital networks, has developed an end-to-end multi-band radio solution for next generation 5G networks. The product provides a comprehensive Open RAN (Radio Access Network) solution spanning across Radio Unit (RU), Centralised Unit (CU) and Distributed Unit (DU), with STL forming a key ecosystem alliance for 5G New Radio (NR) products aligned with Open RAN open interface standards. As operators around the world accelerate 5G network deployment, New Radio solutions will need to expedite affordable implementation of enhanced broadband, low latency communications and massive IoT. STL has been actively working towards building a world-class, open and agile ecosystem to design and deliver such 5G solutions. Since such solutions require both deep specialization in radio hardware and software elements and effective integration of each element, STL has developed deep expertise in Open RAN standards based software integration. In doing so, STL forged a unique collaboration with Saankhya Labs, VVDN and the associated Open RAN ecosystem for their respective expertise areas. These solutions will enable operators worldwide to address multiple deployment use cases with a faster time to market.

Commenting on the development of the multi-band radio, Dr. Badri Gomatam, Group CTO, STL said, ''Our global ecosystem is designed to ensure reliable and scalable deployment of Open RAN radio units and small cells. With our collective engineering experience on open interfaces across distributed units and radio units (DU/RU), we are directly addressing the all-important issue of vendor lock-ins for RAN infrastructure. STL's ecosystem of specialists and a new approach to 5G Radio Units, will help global operators confidently speed up large-scale deployments of 4G and 5G.'' ''A robust global ecosystem for Open RAN components is critical to the accelerated deployment of 5G,'' said Marc Rouanne, EVP & Chief Network Officer, DISH Network. ''The visibility and control provided at every layer by open interfaces is critical for operators to effectively manage and enhance their networks. I am extremely encouraged to see STL taking a leadership role in launching critical components for multi-band radio and other solutions for the Open RAN ecosystem,'' he added. About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd: STL is an industry-leading integrator of digital networks.

We design and integrate these digital networks for our customers. With core capabilities in Optical Connectivity, Virtualized Access Solutions, Network Software and System Integration, we are the industry's leading end-to-end solutions provider for global digital networks. We partner with global telecom companies, cloud companies, citizen networks and large enterprises to deliver solutions for their fixed and wireless networks for current and future needs. We believe in harnessing technology to create a world with next generation connected experiences that transform everyday living. With intense focus on end-to-end network solutions development, we conduct fundamental research in next-generation network applications at our Centre of Excellence. STL has a strong global presence with next-gen optical preform, fibre and cable manufacturing facilities in India, Italy, China and Brazil, optical interconnect capabilities in Italy, along with two software-development centres across India and one data centre design facility in the UK.

