Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jio working with Realme, others to bring down device prices

Reliance Jio is working with Realme and other organisations to further lower the price of 4G handsets and other connected devices, a senior company official said on Wednesday. On the other 4G devices, we are working with Realme and other organisations to try and make devices more affordable for people, Dutt said at the India Mobile Congress 2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 20:53 IST
Jio working with Realme, others to bring down device prices
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Reliance Jio is working with Realme and other organisations to further lower the price of 4G handsets and other connected devices, a senior company official said on Wednesday. Sunil Dutt, Reliance Jio's president for devices and mobility, said there is a need to provide affordable devices so that people still using 2G handsets can upgrade to 4G and 5G. ''Reliance as an organisation...we have done in the past for 4G where benefits of connectivity were made far more affordable through JioPhones. On the other 4G devices, we are working with Realme and other organisations to try and make devices more affordable for people,'' Dutt said at the India Mobile Congress 2020. He said Jio is not only looking at the mobile phone segment but also working on other connected devices. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth said in future 5G will open up a lot of opportunities for innovation which will not be limited to smartphones alone. He said chipsets have played an important role in bringing 5G phones to the maximum number of people. ''I think we are on a track to 5G not only in India but globally and I think MediaTek has quite an essential role to play. We've been hardware providers, I think our job is to make sure that basically we are able to bring 5G devices to the maximum number of people at a price which suits their pocket without compromising on technology aspects of the devices,'' Sheth said. Chipsets manufacturer MediaTek India's Managing Director Anku Jain said the company has seen strong adoption of digital technology during the pandemic. ''Going ahead, we are looking at trends like artificial intelligence, robotics, drones and vehicle automation, and these technologies are seen working in tandem with 5G for a smarter lifestyle. In 2021, we expect 5G to open doors for faster, and smarter, connected smart devices,'' Jain said.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China, Pakistan behind farmers' protest: Union minister Danve

Union minister Raosaheb Danve on Wednesday claimed that China and Pakistan were behind the ongoing protests by farmers, who are seeking repeal of three new farm laws. He also alleged that Muslims were earlier misled over the Citizenship Ame...

Italy reports 499 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, 12,756 new cases

Italy reported 499 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 634 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 12,756 from 14,842.There were 118,475 swabs carried out in the past day, down f...

Study suggests new ways to enhance memory for those with traumatic brain injury

Researchers from the UT Southwestern Medical Center sheds light on the encoding of the brain and claims new ways to enhance memory for the people suffering from traumatic brain diseases like Alzheimer. The findings published in PNAS and Sci...

Russian police raid bars flouting COVID-19 measures, beat some revellers - CCTV

Russian police raided a bar in St Petersburg in Wednesdays early hours and beat some customers with truncheons, CCTV footage showed, part of a clampdown on businesses ignoring coronavirus restrictions that they say will bankrupt them. New r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020