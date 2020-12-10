Left Menu
SpaceX's Starship prototype explodes on landing attempt after test launch in Texas

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2020 05:02 IST
SpaceX's Starship rocket prototype exploded during a return-landing attempt on Wednesday, minutes after an apparently uneventful test liftoff from the company's launch facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

The Starship rocket destroyed was a 16-story-tall prototype for a heavy-lift launch vehicle being developed by Elon Musk's private space company to carry humans and 100 tons of cargo on gfuture missions to the moon and Mars.

The launch was carried by SpaceX on a YouTube livestream.

