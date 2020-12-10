Left Menu
New Google Search feature provides information on authorized COVID-19 vaccines

When people lookup information for COVID-19 vaccines, Google Search will surface a list of authorized vaccines in their location, as well as information panels on each individual vaccine.

10-12-2020
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pexels

Google has introduced a new feature on Search to keep harmful misinformation off its platform and provide quality, timely information on COVID-19 vaccines.

When people lookup information for COVID-19 vaccines, Google Search will surface a list of authorized vaccines in their location, as well as information panels on each individual vaccine.

Initially, the new feature is being rolled out in the United Kingdom and will expand to more countries as local health authorities begin authorizing vaccines.

Image Credit: Google

"As the world turns its focus to the deployment of vaccines, the type of information people need will evolve. Communities will be vaccinated at an unprecedented pace and scale. This will require sharing information to educate the public, including addressing vaccine misperceptions and hesitance, and helping to surface official guidance to people on when, where and how to get vaccinated," Google said.

Further, the COVID-19 information panels on the YouTube homepage will be updated to connect people directly to vaccine information from global and local health authorities. Google is also supporting YouTube creators by connecting them with leading health experts to make helpful and engaging content for their audiences about COVID-19 and vaccines.

To support quality reporting and information on COVID-19 vaccines and the immunization process, the Google News Initiative is providing an additional USD1.5 million to fund the creation of a COVID-19 Vaccine Media Hub and support new fact-checking research.

Google is also funding research by academics at Columbia, George Washington and Ohio State universities to better understand what type of fact-checking can effectively counteract misinformation about vaccines.

"Across our products, we've had long-standing policies prohibiting harmful and misleading medical or health-related content. As work begins to vaccinate billions of people, we'll support these efforts with additional products and features to ensure people have the right information at the right time," the search giant said.

