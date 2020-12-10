Nokia-Vi Business partnership to help enterprises in digital transformation

Nokia has collaborated with Vi Business, the enterprise arm of Vodafone Idea Ltd. (VIL), to help enterprises digitally transform, improve operational efficiency and enhance business agility with best-in-class technology solutions.

"Through this collaboration, Vodafone Idea will be able to use virtualization and cloudification to enhance efficiency in a secure manner. We are proud to have Vodafone Idea as the first Indian service provider to join our service provider partner program," said Nitin Dahiya, Head of Customer Team, VIL at Nokia.

The first-of-its-kind partnership will offer differentiated propositions in cutting edge technologies like Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), private wireless and gigabit passive optical networks. Together, Nokia and Vi Business will help enterprises transform to meet the dynamic demands of the new digital hyper-connected and always-on world.

In 2019, Vi Business and Nokia partnered to roll out software-defined networking in a wide area network (SD-WAN) services for start-ups and enterprises.

Commenting on the partnership, " Abhijit Kishore, Chief Business Officer, at Vodafone Idea, said, "At Vodafone Idea, we believe that enterprises need to fully utilize the power of digital infrastructure to serve their customers better. As organizations embark on their digital journey, Vi Business is delighted to partner with Nokia to provide them with best-in-class IT and telecom infrastructure to grow their business."

"This association will combine the strengths of both companies to deliver new and exciting services to our enterprise customers, thus opening more opportunities of collaboration and helping enterprises in the digital transformation."