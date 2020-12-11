Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mastercard ends use of its cards on Pornhub

Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2020 01:27 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 01:05 IST
Mastercard ends use of its cards on Pornhub
Representative Image Image Credit: https://commons.wikimedia.org/

Mastercard Inc said on Thursday it was ending the use of its cards on Pornhub after its investigation confirmed the presence of unlawful content on the sex videos site.

Pornhub could not be immediately reached for comment. On Tuesday, Pornhub said it had banned users' ability to download videos and would allow only certain partner accounts to upload content, following a New York Times column, which said many videos posted on the adult website depicted sexual assault of children.

Pornhub has denied the allegations.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

States assail 'bogus' Texas bid to overturn U.S. election at Supreme Court

Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on Thursday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump seeking to undo President-elect Joe Bidens election victory, saying the case has ...

Brazil coronavirus new cases jump by 53,347, death toll nudges 180,000 -health ministry

Brazil reported 53,347 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 770 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.The South American country has now registered 6,781,799 cases since the pande...

Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket explodes on landing after test flight; Researchers think they spotted new whale species off Mexico and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Australian scientists develop genome sequencing to trace COVID-19 cases within four hoursAustralian scientists said on Thursday they had developed a rapid genome sequencing method that ...

Health News Roundup: Moderna begins study of COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents; Not without India: World's pharmacy gears up for vaccine race and more

Many Canadian seniors living in nursing homes could face delays before receiving Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine after first deliveries arrive next week, as health officials seek to comply with restrictive vaccine handling advice from the drug...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020