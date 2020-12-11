Left Menu
Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi and Google to launch foldable smartphones in 2021

South Korean technology giant Samsung has taken the lead on foldables and next year the company is expected to launch at least three new foldable phones - Galaxy Z Flip 2, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Fold Lite. Ross noted that there will be no Samsung Z Fold Lite, instead, there will be a Z Flip Lite.

Oppo X 2021 concept phone. Image Credit: Twitter (@TechnoAnkit1)

The upcoming year, more specifically the second half of 2021, is going to be exciting for foldable smartphones as major brands including Google, Motorola, Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo, among others will launch their foldable devices, according to Ross Young, a lead analyst at DisplaySearch and Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC).

Chinese brands Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi are said to launch four foldable smartphones while Google will be launching one such model.

Last month, Oppo showcased a new concept phone, Oppo X 2021, with a rollable form factor. The concept phone boasts a 6.7-inch display which expands to 7.4 inches and the display is adjustable based on the actual needs. While the company didn't reveal a launch date but it is expected to launch the device in 2021.

