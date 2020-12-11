Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi and Google to launch foldable smartphones in 2021
South Korean technology giant Samsung has taken the lead on foldables and next year the company is expected to launch at least three new foldable phones - Galaxy Z Flip 2, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Fold Lite. Ross noted that there will be no Samsung Z Fold Lite, instead, there will be a Z Flip Lite.Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 12:41 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 12:35 IST
The upcoming year, more specifically the second half of 2021, is going to be exciting for foldable smartphones as major brands including Google, Motorola, Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo, among others will launch their foldable devices, according to Ross Young, a lead analyst at DisplaySearch and Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC).
Second half of 2021 is going to be really exciting for foldable smartphones. At least 3 models from Samsung, 4 models from Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi and 1 model from Google...BTW, no Z Fold Lite - Z Flip Lite. Specs for all are in our latest Foldable Report.— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) December 10, 2020
South Korean technology giant Samsung has already taken the lead on foldables and next year the company is expected to launch at least three new foldable phones - Galaxy Z Flip 2, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Fold Lite. Ross noted that there will be no Samsung Z Fold Lite, instead, there will be a Z Flip Lite.
Chinese brands Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi are said to launch four foldable smartphones while Google will be launching one such model.
Last month, Oppo showcased a new concept phone, Oppo X 2021, with a rollable form factor. The concept phone boasts a 6.7-inch display which expands to 7.4 inches and the display is adjustable based on the actual needs. While the company didn't reveal a launch date but it is expected to launch the device in 2021.
- READ MORE ON:
- Galaxy Z Flip 2
- Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Samsung
- foldable smartphones
- Oppo X 2021
ALSO READ
Samsung launches WhatsApp Chatbot to connect consumers with SmartCafe
Samsung Internet 13.0 update brings Secret mode, Expandable App Bar
Qualcomm taps Samsung to make new flagship 5G smartphone chips
Latest Bixby update enhances touchless experience for Samsung Galaxy users
Samsung SmartThings to help control Google Nest devices