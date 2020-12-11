Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi and Google to launch foldable smartphones in 2021

The upcoming year, more specifically the second half of 2021, is going to be exciting for foldable smartphones as major brands including Google, Motorola, Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo, among others will launch their foldable devices, according to Ross Young, a lead analyst at DisplaySearch and Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC).

Second half of 2021 is going to be really exciting for foldable smartphones. At least 3 models from Samsung, 4 models from Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi and 1 model from Google...BTW, no Z Fold Lite - Z Flip Lite. Specs for all are in our latest Foldable Report. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) December 10, 2020

South Korean technology giant Samsung has already taken the lead on foldables and next year the company is expected to launch at least three new foldable phones - Galaxy Z Flip 2, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Fold Lite. Ross noted that there will be no Samsung Z Fold Lite, instead, there will be a Z Flip Lite.

Chinese brands Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi are said to launch four foldable smartphones while Google will be launching one such model.

Last month, Oppo showcased a new concept phone, Oppo X 2021, with a rollable form factor. The concept phone boasts a 6.7-inch display which expands to 7.4 inches and the display is adjustable based on the actual needs. While the company didn't reveal a launch date but it is expected to launch the device in 2021.