Left Menu
Development News Edition

AstraZeneca to test combining COVID vaccine with Russia's Sputnik

They said it was worth experimenting with the Russian model and using two different shots rather than the same ones. "Sputnik V is happy to share one of its two human adenoviral vectors with AstraZeneca to increase the efficacy of (the) AstraZeneca vaccine. Using two different vectors for two vaccine shots will result in higher efficacy than using the same vector for two shots," they said on Nov. 23.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-12-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 14:58 IST
AstraZeneca to test combining COVID vaccine with Russia's Sputnik
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@AstraZeneca)

Britain's AstraZeneca signalled on Friday it would investigate combining its own experimental COVID-19 vaccine shot with Russia's Sputnik V, a move Russian scientists have suggested could sharply boost efficacy.

The developers of Sputnik V last month used Twitter to suggest AstraZeneca try the combination. They said it was worth experimenting with the Russian model and using two different shots rather than the same ones.

"Sputnik V is happy to share one of its two human adenoviral vectors with AstraZeneca to increase the efficacy of (the) AstraZeneca vaccine. Using two different vectors for two vaccine shots will result in higher efficacy than using the same vector for two shots," they said on Nov. 23. In its statement on Friday, AstraZeneca said it was considering how it can assess combinations of different vaccines, and would soon begin exploring with Russia's Gamaleya Institute, which developed Sputnik V, whether two adenovirus-based vaccines can be successfully combined.

Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund, which has funded Sputnik, said: "This shows the strength of Sputnik V technology and our willingness and desire to partner with other vaccines to fight against COVID together."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

“Yemen is teetering on the edge of complete collapse,” says UNICEF’s Henrietta Fore

These are the remarks of UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore to whom quoted text may be attributed at todays High-Level Event Averting famine in Yemen What can we do now and in 2021.Yemen is teetering on the edge of complete collapse...

LPU researchers get patent for process of desalinating sea water using waste food

A team of researchers from Punjab-based Lovely Professional University LPU have bagged a patent from Indian Patent Office for a novel and eco-friendly process to desalinate sea water using waste food. The varsity, in a statement said, is no...

Uzbekistani President calls India a close friend, thanks PM Modi for help during COVID-19 pandemic

Uzbekistani President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Friday called India a reliable and close friend and thanked Prime Minister Narenda Modi for help during the COVID-19 pandemic. You are a reliable and close friend... Our countries do have very com...

Mangaluru-Mysuru flight service inaugurated

The Mangaluru-Mysuru flight service from Alliance Air was inaugurated on Friday. The airline, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India, operated the maiden flight with 41 passengers from Mangaluru.The plane would depart from Mysuru at 11.20 P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020