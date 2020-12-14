Infinix X1 Android TVs launched in India; price starts at Rs 11,999

Infinix has launched a new range of Android TVs along with the Snokor Sound Bar in India. The Infinix X1 Smart TV series comprises two models- a 43-inch Full HD LED Smart Android TV and a 32-inch HD Ready LED Smart Android TV.

The Infinix X1 Smart TVs are priced at Rs 11,999 and Rs 19,999 for the 32-inch and 43-inch models, respectively. They will go on sale on December 18 via Flipkart.

Additionally, Flipkart will be offering a 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and EMI starting from Rs 411 per month.

Specifications and features

Sporting a bezel-less design, the 43-inch Full HD LED Smart Android TV offers a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a maximum brightness of 400 nits. On the other hand, the 32-inch model offers 1366 x 768-pixels resolution.

43-inch Infinix X1 Smart TV

Both the models support a 60 Hz refresh rate and feature EPIC 2.0 Image Engine with HDR and HLG that improve the overall picture quality and viewing experience. It comes with an eye care mode that helps reduce the blue light emission and is also certified by TUV Rheinland for safe viewing.

Under the hood, the Infinix X1 Smart TVs have the Mediatek 64bit Quad-core processor along with Mali 470 GPU and 1GB of RAM. The smart TVs are equipped with box speakers(24W (43") and 20W (32")) with Dolby Audio for a cinematic surround sound experience and lastly, with the built-in Chromecast, users can easily stream anything from their smartphone onto the large TV screen.

32-inch Infinix X1 Smart TV

Connectivity options onboard the Infinix X1 Smart TVs include- built-in WiFi, Bluetooth v5.0, 3 x HDMI and 2 USB ports (43"), 2 x HDMI and 1 x USB port (32").

Additionally, the 43-inch model comes with a smart Bluetooth remote that features dedicated hotkeys for popular streaming platforms and a dedicated Google Assistant button.