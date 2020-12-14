Winter session: 5 new MLCs introduced in Maharashtra Council

Five MLCs elected in the December1 polls were introduced in the Maharashtra Legislative Councilon Monday, the first day of its two-day winter session

Satish Chavan and Arun Lad of the NCP, the Congress'Abhijit Vanjari and Jayant Asgaonkar, and Independent KiranSarnaik were introduced as soon as business transactions beganin the Upper House

Lad and Chavan won from the graduates' constituenciesin Pune and Aurangabad divisions respectively, Asgaonkar fromthe teachers' constituency in Pune division, while Vanjari andSarnaik won from Nagpur division graduates' seat and Amravatidivision teachers' constituency respectively.