Winter session: 5 new MLCs introduced in Maharashtra Council

Winter session: 5 new MLCs introduced in Maharashtra CouncilPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-12-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 16:09 IST
Five MLCs elected in the December1 polls were introduced in the Maharashtra Legislative Councilon Monday, the first day of its two-day winter session
Satish Chavan and Arun Lad of the NCP, the Congress'Abhijit Vanjari and Jayant Asgaonkar, and Independent KiranSarnaik were introduced as soon as business transactions beganin the Upper House
Lad and Chavan won from the graduates' constituenciesin Pune and Aurangabad divisions respectively, Asgaonkar fromthe teachers' constituency in Pune division, while Vanjari andSarnaik won from Nagpur division graduates' seat and Amravatidivision teachers' constituency respectively.
- READ MORE ON:
- Arun Lad
- Satish Chavan
- Chavan
- December1
- Aurangabad