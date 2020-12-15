Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's Mars probe over 100 mln km away from Earth

It will conduct several orbital corrections and will likely decelerate to enter the Mars orbit in mid-February next year, state-run Xinhua news agency reported, citing the CNSA.The Chinese Mars probe named Tianwen-1, or Quest for Heavenly Truth 1, will fulfill three scientific objectives orbiting the red planet for comprehensive observation, landing on Martian soil and sending a rover to roam the landing site.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 15-12-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 14:31 IST
China's Mars probe over 100 mln km away from Earth
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

China's first Mars exploration mission Tianwen-1 is currently more than 100 million km away from Earth and is functioning normally, the country's space agency said on Tuesday. As of Monday, the Mars probe had flown in space for 144 days and travelled more than 360 million km. It was more than 100 million km away from Earth and about 12 million km away from Mars, according to the China National Space Administration (CNSA).

The Mars probe will likely be about 190 million km away from Earth when it reaches the vicinity of Mars. It will conduct several orbital corrections and will likely decelerate to enter the Mars orbit in mid-February next year, state-run Xinhua news agency reported, citing the CNSA.

The Chinese Mars probe named Tianwen-1, or Quest for Heavenly Truth 1, will fulfill three scientific objectives - orbiting the red planet for comprehensive observation, landing on Martian soil and sending a rover to roam the landing site. It will conduct scientific investigations into the planet's soil, geological structure, environment, atmosphere and water.

China in recent years has emerged as a major space power with manned space missions and landing a rover in the dark side of the moon. It is currently building a space station of its own. Chang'e 5, the third Chinese spacecraft to land on the moon, is the latest in a series of increasingly ambitious missions for Beijing's space programme.

China's previous attempt to send an exploratory probe to Mars called Yinghuo-1, in a Russian spacecraft in 2011 failed as shortly after the launch it was declared lost and later burnt during re-entry The US, Russia, India and the EU have succeeded in sending missions to Mars regarded as the most complex space mission. India became the first Asian country to have successfully launched its Mars orbiter mission Mangalyaan which entered the orbit of the red planet in 2014.

India also became the first country to have entered the Martian orbit in its first attempt.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre interfering in West Bengal's jurisdiction: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused the Centre of interfering in the states jurisdiction by summoning IPS officers to serve under it. Banerjee also dared the Union government to impose Presidents Rule in the state,...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 237 p.m.First 10 days after leaving hospital carry high risk for COVID-19 patients, study finds. A significant number of consumers have ...

Burns will provide experience in absence of Warner: Lehmann

Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann has backed incumbent opener Joe Burns to play the first Test against India, saying he will provide the hosts with experience in the absence of injured David Warner. Burns has had a woeful run recently, ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks steady as infection fears curb vaccine optimism

World shares steadied on Tuesday and currencies moved in tight ranges as rising COVID-19 cases and social restrictions ahead of the busy Christmas shopping season balanced optimism over a vaccine-driven economic recovery next year.MSCI worl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020