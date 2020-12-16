Left Menu
Development News Edition

Snapdragon 678 SoC with upgraded performance, dynamic camera features announced

The new chipset leverages the Qualcomm Snapdragon X12 LTE Modem that supports advanced carrier aggregation for peak download speeds up to 600 Mbps and upload speeds up to 150 Mbps. The X12 LTE Modem also supports all major cellular modes plus Licensed Assisted Access (LAA) for increased capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | San Diego | Updated: 16-12-2020 11:02 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 11:02 IST
Snapdragon 678 SoC with upgraded performance, dynamic camera features announced
Image Credit: Twitter (@Techgeek_360)

Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon 678 Mobile Platform, the successor to the Snapdragon 675 SoC. According to the company, the new chipset delivers performance upgrades, improved photography and immersive entertainment experiences.

Based on 11nm process technology, the Snapdragon 678 comes with an improved Kryo 460 CPU that works at up to 2.2 GHz and Adreno 612 GPU for smooth and flawless visuals at high framerates with fewer frame drops. The platform is optimized for top games like Unity, Messiah, NeoX, and Unreal Engine 4 and provides quick access to popular apps and content.

The new chipset leverages the Qualcomm Snapdragon X12 LTE Modem that supports advanced carrier aggregation for peak download speeds up to 600 Mbps and upload speeds up to 150 Mbps. The X12 LTE Modem also supports all major cellular modes plus Licensed Assisted Access (LAA) for increased capacity.

For photography and videography, the Snapdragon 678 packs the Qualcomm Spectra 250L ISP that supports up to 192-megapixel capture, dual cameras up to 16-megapixel, 4K Ultra HD video recording at 30fps, 5x optical zoom, portrait mode, slo-mo, accelerated Electronic Image Stabilization and more features.

"We are uniquely positioned to support OEMs in delivering the next generation of devices with in-demand features and performance. Snapdragon 678 brings advanced mobile capabilities for daily entertainment at lightning-fast speeds over reliable connections and long-lasting battery life for consumers worldwide," said Kedar Kondap, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Study reveals COVID-19 cuts into college students' drinking

When college campuses closed in the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the quantity of alcohol consumed by students decreased significantly if they went from living with peers to living with parents, according to a new report. The report ...

Valour of soldiers martyred in 1971 continues to inspire every Indian:Naidu on Vijay Diwas

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday paid tributes to soldiers martyred in the 1971 war, saying their courage and valour continues to inspire every IndianIndia celebrates December 16 as Vijay Diwas to commemorate its victory over Pa...

KOLKATA BULLION OPENING(CORRECTED)

KOLKATA,Dec.16PTI SILVER RDY.BAR RS.63,800.00 PER KG. SILVER RDY.PORTION RS.63,900.00 PER KG.GOLD 24 CARAT RDY. RS.49,960.00 PER 10 GMS. GOLD 22 CARAT RDY. RS.47,400.00 PER 10 GMS.HALLMARKED GOLD22 CARAT RS.48,110.00 PER 10 GMS. ---- PTI SA...

Maha: Woman with spinal TB & paraplegia gets new lease of life

A 21-year-old woman suffering from spinal tuberculosis with paraplegia has got a new lease of life following surgery at a Pune-based private hospital. Terming spinal TB with paraplegia as a rare case, Dr. Sriniwas Shintre, head of the ortho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020