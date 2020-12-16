Snapdragon 678 SoC with upgraded performance, dynamic camera features announced

Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon 678 Mobile Platform, the successor to the Snapdragon 675 SoC. According to the company, the new chipset delivers performance upgrades, improved photography and immersive entertainment experiences.

Based on 11nm process technology, the Snapdragon 678 comes with an improved Kryo 460 CPU that works at up to 2.2 GHz and Adreno 612 GPU for smooth and flawless visuals at high framerates with fewer frame drops. The platform is optimized for top games like Unity, Messiah, NeoX, and Unreal Engine 4 and provides quick access to popular apps and content.

The new chipset leverages the Qualcomm Snapdragon X12 LTE Modem that supports advanced carrier aggregation for peak download speeds up to 600 Mbps and upload speeds up to 150 Mbps. The X12 LTE Modem also supports all major cellular modes plus Licensed Assisted Access (LAA) for increased capacity.

For photography and videography, the Snapdragon 678 packs the Qualcomm Spectra 250L ISP that supports up to 192-megapixel capture, dual cameras up to 16-megapixel, 4K Ultra HD video recording at 30fps, 5x optical zoom, portrait mode, slo-mo, accelerated Electronic Image Stabilization and more features.

"We are uniquely positioned to support OEMs in delivering the next generation of devices with in-demand features and performance. Snapdragon 678 brings advanced mobile capabilities for daily entertainment at lightning-fast speeds over reliable connections and long-lasting battery life for consumers worldwide," said Kedar Kondap, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.