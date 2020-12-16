Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook's India head deposes before Parliamentary panel

Facebooks India head Ajit Mohan deposed before a parliamentary panel on Wednesday and was questioned about a recent report that the social media giant is reluctant to ban the Bajrang Dal due to concerns over the security of its staff. Mohan deposed before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, chaired by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 16:26 IST
Facebook's India head deposes before Parliamentary panel
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Facebook's India head Ajit Mohan deposed before a parliamentary panel on Wednesday and was questioned about a recent report that the social media giant is reluctant to ban the Bajrang Dal due to concerns over the security of its staff. Mohan deposed before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, chaired by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. The panel had called him on the issue of the citizens' data safety.

Mohan was accompanied by Shivnath Thukral, the public policy director of Facebook. Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, along with Tharoor, questioned Mohan about a recent Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report on banning the Bajrang Dal on Facebook, sources said.

The WSJ report suggested that despite an internal assessment calling for a ban on the Bajrang Dal, Facebook has not cracked down on the Hindu nationalist group due to financial considerations and concerns over the safety of its employees.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

278 lakh Households provided tap water connections under Jal Jeevan Mission

278 lakh Households HHs have been provided tap water connections under Jal Jeevan Mission which was announced on 15 August 2019. At present 6.01 Crore rural households in the country are getting potable water in their households through tap...

Govt announces National Security Directive on Telecom Sector for secure networks

In a bid to tighten security of communications network, the Cabinet Committee on Security on Wednesday announced the National Security Directive on Telecommunication Sector, which will mandate service providers to purchase equipment from tr...

Bangladeshi war veterans thank India for its support in 1971

On the 50th anniversary of Indias victory over Pakistan in 1971, decorated armed forces veterans from Bangladesh, who had taken part in the liberation war for their country, on Wednesday thanked India for standing by their people during the...

Blessed with smart brain, Rahane should lead India well against Australia: Tendulkar

Ajinkya Rahane is blessed with a smart brain and should be able lead India well against Australia in the three Tests with his controlled aggression, says iconic Sachin Tendulkar. Rahane will take over captaincy from Virat Kohli after the fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020