No element in Bajrang Dal's content that necessitates ban: Facebook India head

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 21:42 IST
No element in Bajrang Dal's content that necessitates ban: Facebook India head
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Facebook's fact-checking team has not found any content that necessitates a ban on the Bajrang Dal, the social media giant's India head Ajit Mohan told a parliamentary panel on Wednesday, sources said. Mohan deposed before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, chaired by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. The panel had called him on the issue of the citizens' data safety. Mohan was accompanied by Shivnath Thukral, the public policy director of Facebook.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, along with Tharoor, questioned Mohan about a recent Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report suggesting that the social media giant is reluctant on banning the Bajrang Dal on its platform due to financial reasons and concerns over the safety of its staff, the sources said. The WSJ report suggested that despite an internal assessment calling for a ban on the Bajrang Dal, Facebook has not cracked down on the Hindu nationalist group due to these reasons.

Replying to queries, Mohan suggested to the panel members that the Facebook fact team consultant has so far not found any such element in the content posted by the Bajrang Dal that is violative of its social media policies. Further quizzing him, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey asked if the Bajrang Dal content was not found to be violative of its social media policies, then why did the Facebook not deny the WSJ report and termed it as fake.

