Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. says recent hacking campaign hit government networks

"This is a developing situation, and while we continue to work to understand the full extent of this campaign, we know this compromise has affected networks within the federal government," said a joint statement issued by the FBI, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI). Technology company SolarWinds Corp, which was the key stepping-stone used by the hackers, said up to 18,000 of its customers had downloaded a compromised software update that allowed hackers to spy unnoticed on businesses and agencies for almost nine months.

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2020 07:29 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 07:29 IST
U.S. says recent hacking campaign hit government networks

The U.S. government confirmed on Wednesday that a recent hacking campaign affected its networks and said the attack was "significant and ongoing."

Hackers believed to be working for Russia have been monitoring internal email traffic at the U.S. Treasury and Commerce departments, Reuters reported earlier this week, citing people who said they feared the hacks uncovered so far may be the tip of the iceberg. "This is a developing situation, and while we continue to work to understand the full extent of this campaign, we know this compromise has affected networks within the federal government," said a joint statement issued by the FBI, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).

Technology company SolarWinds Corp, which was the key stepping-stone used by the hackers, said up to 18,000 of its customers had downloaded a compromised software update that allowed hackers to spy unnoticed on businesses and agencies for almost nine months. "Over the course of the past several days, the FBI, CISA, and ODNI have become aware of a significant and ongoing cybersecurity campaign," the joint statement said.

"The FBI is investigating and gathering intelligence in order to attribute, pursue, and disrupt the responsible threat actors," the statement said. The FBI, CISA and ODNI have formed a Cyber Unified Coordination Group to coordinate the U.S. government's response, it said.

White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien cut short a European trip on Tuesday and returned to Washington to deal with the attack.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. vaccine campaign grows as COVID-19 kills 2,500-plus Americans daily

The United States on Wednesday further widened its network for administering COVID-19 vaccines to doctors and nurses on the frontlines of a pandemic killing more than 2,500 Americans a day, even as a major winter storm threatened to slow pr...

Samsung, IBM joining forces to help businesses realize promise of Industry 4.0

Samsung on Wednesday revealed its plans to collaborate with tech major IBM to jointly explore emerging technologies such as 5G, AI, IoT, edge computing to help businesses around the world realize the promise of the fourth industrial revolut...

Singapore's foodie "hawker" culture given UNESCO recognition

Singapores tradition of communal dining at hawker centres, open air food courts popularised by celebrity chefs and hit films such as Crazy Rich Asians, has been recognised by UNESCO for its cultural significance.The United Nations cultural ...

Economic bounce back result of decision to go hard during COVID-19

The Governments decision to act quickly in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic has helped the economy recover faster than expected, Grant Robertson said.GDP rose 14 percent in the September quarter following a revised 11 percent fall i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020