With the Apple TV app, Chromecast with Google TV owners can watch new exclusive Apple Originals every month on Apple TV+ like The Morning Show, See, The Elephant Queen, Ghostwriter, Servant, to name a few.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 17-12-2020 08:27 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 08:24 IST
Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year
Image Credit: Twitter (@AppleTV)

Google on Wednesday announced that its all-new Chromecast with Google TV will soon get the Apple TV app, allowing users to access Apple TV+, an ad-free subscription video-on-demand streaming television service of Apple.

The Apple TV app will be launched on Chromecast with Google TV early next year and to other devices powered by Android TV OS in the future.

"As a quick follow-up to welcoming Apple Music to Google smart speakers and displays, we'll be bringing more of your favorite entertainment into one place with the launch of the Apple TV app on the all-new Chromecast with Google TV," Google said.

With the Apple TV app, Chromecast with Google TV owners can watch new exclusive Apple Originals every month on Apple TV+ like The Morning Show, See, The Elephant Queen, Ghostwriter, Servant, to name a few.

Image Credit: Google Play

Subscribers can buy or rent new release movies or explore the catalog of over 100,000 movies and shows including the largest catalog of 4K HDR movies. There is a dedicated Kids space that helps users discover great, editorially-handpicked shows and movies for kids of all ages.

The Library tab keeps all of your purchased or rented movies and shows in one place. Furthermore, through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV channels.

"With Google TV, you'll be able to see Apple Originals in your personalized recommendations and search results, making it even easier to find your favorite shows and movies. And, you'll be able to save them to your Watchlist to catch up on later."

