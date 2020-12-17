Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google secretly gave Facebook perks, data in ad deal, U.S. states allege

The two players agreed in a publicized deal in 2018 to start giving Facebook's advertiser clients the option to place ads within Google's network of publishing partners, the complaint alleged. Facebook agreed to back down from supporting competing software, which publishers had developed to dent Google's market power, the complaint said.

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2020 09:12 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 09:12 IST
Google secretly gave Facebook perks, data in ad deal, U.S. states allege

Facebook Inc and Alphabet's Google , the two biggest players in online advertising, used a series of deals to consolidate their market power illegally, Texas and nine other states alleged in a lawsuit against Google on Wednesday. Google and Facebook compete heavily in internet ad sales, together capturing over half of the market globally. The two players agreed in a publicized deal in 2018 to start giving Facebook's advertiser clients the option to place ads within Google's network of publishing partners, the complaint alleged. Executives at the highest level of the companies signed off on the deal, according to the complaint.

For example, a sneaker blog that uses software from Google to sell ads could end up generating revenue from a footwear retailer that bought ads on Facebook. Google reached similar partnerships with other advertising companies as part of an effort to maintain market share that was internally codenamed Project Jedi, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

But what Google did not announce publicly is that it gave Facebook preferential treatment, the complaint alleged. Facebook agreed to back down from supporting competing software, which publishers had developed to dent Google's market power, the complaint said. "Facebook decided to dangle the threat of competition in Google's face and then cut a deal to manipulate the auction," it said, citing internal communications.

In exchange, the states said, Facebook received various benefits, including access to Google data and policy exceptions that enabled its clients to unfairly get more ads placed than clients of other Google partners could. Google spokesman Peter Schottenfels described the states' accusations about the ongoing partnership as inaccurate and said that Facebook does not receive special data. Facebook did not respond to requests for comment.

The complaint also alleged that Google and Facebook engaged in fixing prices of ads and have continued to cooperate, though the section was heavily redacted and left it unclear just how and when the companies allegedly used their "market allocation agreement." However, it said that "given the scope and extensive nature of cooperation between the two companies, Google and Facebook were highly aware that their agreement could trigger antitrust violations. The two companies discussed, negotiated, and memorialized how they would cooperate with one another."

The states did not accuse Facebook of wrongdoing in the complaint. The U.S. Department of Justice also has been investigating the agreement between the companies as part of its antitrust probe into Google, six people familiar with the investigation said. But the Justice Department, which sued Google over separate conduct in October, has yet to bring any allegations related to the 2018 deal.

A Justice Department spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 26,923 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 26,923 to 1,406,161, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.The reported death toll rose by 698 to 24,125, the tally showed. ...

Ayodhya Film Festival 'Awam ka Cinema' to be organised online amid pendemic

Awam ka Cinema by the Ayodhya Film Festival is being organised on online platforms amid the COVID-19 pandemic, from December 15 to December 19. People from around the globe will be able to join this platform.This event, dedicated to freedom...

Brazil F1 GP to be held at Sao Paulo's Interlagos until 2025

The Brazilian Grand Prix will remain at its traditional Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo after promoters signed a five-year deal, Formula One saidF1 said in a statement on Wednesday that the race will take place on Nov. 14 next year. The ann...

Encounter in J-K's Anantnag, militant arrested

Srinagar, Dec 17 PTI A militant was arrested in an injured condition during an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Baba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020