Qualcomm introduces LE Audio-ready QCC305x SoCs for TWS earbuds

Qualcomm has launched the QCC305x SoCs for truly wireless (TWS) earbuds that are designed to meet the wide-ranging demand for advanced wireless audio use cases and end-to-end support for the forthcoming Bluetooth LE Audio standard.

Bluetooth LE Audio is a new industry standard that will extend the capabilities of classic Bluetooth and offer up new possibilities for wireless audio use cases, with capabilities such as broadcast, multicast and audio sharing, sharing from one smartphone to multiple wireless listeners at the same time.

"LE Audio is a prime example. Not only will it enhance the performance of existing Bluetooth audio products, it introduces Audio Sharing, a new audio use case poised to transform the way we experience audio and connect with the world around us," said Mark Powell, CEO of Bluetooth SIG.

The Qualcomm QCC305x chipsets also support premium audio technologies such as voice service with always-on wake word activation or button press activation for total hands-free earbud control, Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Qualcomm aptX Adaptive at up to 96Khz audio resolution for high-quality listening and low latency streaming while watching videos or gaming.

Qualcomm says the new QCC305x SoCs will provide OEMs with more flexible and cost-sensitive options to innovate and meet the needs of today's audio consumers, many of whom now rely on their truly wireless earbuds for all sorts of entertainment and productivity activities.

"The QCC305x offers more robust connectivity, low-power optimization, and rich feature integration necessary compared to our previous offerings, to support these applications, as well as providing access to a wide choice of differentiating audio technologies for this new era of truly wireless audio," Qualcomm said.