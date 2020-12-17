HFCL starts commercial production of optical fiber cables in Hyderabad facility

HFCL Limiteds (formerly Himachal Futuristic Communications Limited) new Fiber-to-the- home cable manufacturing facility here has commenced commercial production of optical fiber cables for Fiber Home Applications With the start of this new facility on Wednesday, HFCL together with its subsidiary HTL Limited has become the largest manufacturer of FTTH cables in India with a capacity of 6 lakh km per annum. So far the company has invested Rs 300 crore in its Hyderabad facility as part of its expansion roadmap, a press release from the company said on Thursday.

Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director, HFCL said, ''Our latest facility in Hyderabad makes HFCL the largest FTTH player in the Country. Expanding FTTH rollouts will not only boost our Country 4G connectivity but it will also enhance our readiness for 5G.''