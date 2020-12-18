Amazfit GTS 2 with AMOLED display, SpO2 sensor launched in India

Amazfit on Friday announced the launch of the GTS 2 smartwatch in India. The watch comes with an AMOLED display, 24x7 heart rate and stress monitoring, SpO2 sensor and 7-day battery life.

The Amazfit GTS 2 is available for pre-booking starting today and will be released on December 21. The watch has three colour variants- Desert Gold, Urban Grey and Midnight Black and carries a price tag of Rs 12,999.

Currently, it is available only in Midnight Black color.

Amazfit GTS 2: Features

The Amazfit GTS 2 boasts a 3D curved bezel-less design and a 1.65-inch AMOLED display with 341ppi pixel density and a peak brightness of 450 nits. The smartwatch comes with a 5ATM water-resistant rating as well as a diamond-like carbon (oDLC) coating that makes the screen more scratch-resistant and wear-resistant.

It comes with 12 professional sports modes such as walking, running, swimming, climbing and skiing, etc. Health monitoring features include 24/7 heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, PAI Health Assessment System, sleep analyser, stress monitoring etc.

The Amazfit GTS 2 is backed by a 246mAh battery that lasts up to a week in the daily use mode and 20-days in basic watch mode. Other watch functions include weather forecast, Bluetooth calling, app notifications, sedentary reminders, find my phone, alarms, remote music control, to name a few.