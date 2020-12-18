Left Menu
Development News Edition

Huge potential for medical technology sector in India: Pharma Secy

New Delhi, Dec 18 PTI The medical technology field is recognised as a sunrise sector in India and has huge potential for growth in the country, Department of Pharmaceuticals Secretary S Aparna said on Friday. This has prompted the government to pay special attention to the medical technology sector, she added.We have seen unprecedented financial support to the sector in the current single calendar year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 18:43 IST
Huge potential for medical technology sector in India: Pharma Secy

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) The medical technology field is recognised as a sunrise sector in India and has huge potential for growth in the country, Department of Pharmaceuticals Secretary S Aparna said on Friday. ''The med-tech sector in India is in its growth phase and there is a huge space for growth in this sector in India.

''We already have over 4,000 active health-tech startups based out of India... it is a demonstration of the spirit of invention, innovation and entrepreneurship that we have here, not to mention the inherent talent we have in our young population,'' she said in a session on 'Future of Medical Technology' at CII Partnership Summit 2020. This has prompted the government to pay special attention to the medical technology sector, she added.

''We have seen unprecedented financial support to the sector in the current single calendar year. It is for the first time, the government is pouring in something like USD 1 billion... which will be available to the sector over the next five years. This fiscal support extends to the establishment of infrastructure in the form of medical devices parks,'' Aparna said. The government has also launched a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the medical devices, which has received a positive response, she noted.

Innovation is also something the government is strongly focusing on. It is also extremely keen to see greater investment from global players in India, not just in manufacturing but also in research and development in the sector, Aparna said..

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Vice President Pence says Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine could be approved Friday

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said the U.S. approval for Moderna Incs coronavirus vaccine could come within hours later on Friday, after President Donald Trump tweeted that the vaccine had been approved.The U.S. Food and Drug Administratio...

ANALYSIS-Spillover from Tigray conflict adds to pressure on Sudan

Clashes along Sudans eastern border and the influx of tens of thousands of refugees from neighbouring Ethiopia have added to the challenges faced by a country already navigating a fraught political transition and protracted economic crisis....

It is not easy to pick up the pink ball: Paine

Sighting a pink ball snaking this way and that under lights is not easy, Australian captain Tim Paine said after his laborious half-century against Indias menacing bowling attack in the first DayNight Test here on Friday. Paine top-scored w...

WRAPUP 2-Comfort and joy over COVID vaccines collide with Christmas curbs

Coronavirus vaccine approvals have brought comfort and joy for many this Christmas but failed to halt new curbs on travel and gatherings as COVID-19 cases rise worldwide and deaths in the United States surpassed 3,000 for a third straight d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020