ICMS launched by Delhi Police to fast track processing of complaints

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 22:36 IST
The ICMS is an improvement of the earlier CMTS (Complaint Monitoring and Tracking System) which did not have a citizen information system. Image Credit: ANI

In order to enhance the public grievance redressal system, the Delhi Police has launched an Integrated Complaint Management System with focus on fast-tracking the processing of complaints and information flow to citizens. The Delhi Police serves a population of 1.2 crores, according to the 2011 census. The number of complaints directly received is around 1.5 lakhs annually and the bulk of these complaints are received at the police station level, by hand or by post/mail, it said in a statement. The ICMS is an improvement of the earlier CMTS (Complaint Monitoring and Tracking System) which did not have a citizen information system. It was also a standalone software, it said. In contrast, the unique feature of the ICMS is that it has been built on the existing CCTNS platform which is very widely being used at the police station level for registration of cases and all other online crime data work, it said. The selection of the right platform is imperative for the software to be sustainable. Since the CCTNS software is well entrenched in the psyche of the police station, which remains one of the critical interfaces for citizen satisfaction, it was the right fit for ICMS, the statement stated.

Apart from registering online complaints, the ICMS can accept all the complaints received physically at police stations and other supervisory offices as well ''ICMS is a citizen-friendly platform for receipt of all the complaints by Delhi Police. Citizens can register the complaint directly in any of the offices of the police department or through online citizen services. ''The citizen can register his complaint at any unit -- from CP to police station -- and can upload all types of files on it whether it is text, scan, photo or video. The citizen can also give his feedback on the handling and disposal of his complaint online, and directly to the senior officers,'' the statement stated. Citizens are given the facility to know the status of the complaint at different stages -- at the time of registration of complaint, assigning/reassigning of enquiry officer and final disposal, through SMS alerts, it said. Once the complaint is marked to the concerned enquiry officer, the citizen will get an SMS alert with the officer's name and contact details. This will enable the citizen to send all further evidence, photos, documentation etc. to the enquiry officer, it stated. The citizen will be automatically informed of the status of his complaint, with details. If the citizen is not satisfied by the action on his complaint, he is given the facility to submit his feedback to senior officers at any level, from the commissioner of police to SHO level, it said. Citizens can also submit their feedback in the form of ratings according to their level of satisfaction, the statement added.

