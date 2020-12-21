Left Menu
Development News Edition

ZTE publishes white paper on 5G SA commercial deployment

The white paper elaborates on 5G SA challenges and solutions, covering seamless coverage, multi-RAT co-existence, end-to-end network slicing, and 5G business-oriented network and service applications.In terms of seamless coverage, three factors like the serialized 5G NR products for the flexible full-scenario coverage, uplink enhancement technology, high-frequency and low-frequency coordinate networking are the key to the cost-effective seamless coverage.

PTI | Shenzhen | Updated: 21-12-2020 11:36 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 11:18 IST
ZTE publishes white paper on 5G SA commercial deployment
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, released a white paper on 5G SA commercial deployment, published by Mobile World Live. The white paper demonstrates that SA is the target architecture of 5G and lays solid foundation for fully realizing 5G application value. The white paper elaborates on 5G SA challenges and solutions, covering seamless coverage, multi-RAT co-existence, end-to-end network slicing, and 5G business-oriented network and service applications.

In terms of seamless coverage, three factors like the serialized 5G NR products for the flexible full-scenario coverage, uplink enhancement technology, high-frequency and low-frequency coordinate networking are the key to the cost-effective seamless coverage. Meanwhile, convergent architecture core network, NSA/SA dual-mode BTS and SuperDSS can achieve the co-existence and smooth evolution of multi-RAT networks. As the critical function of 5G, network slicing has been realized in end-to-end network and management system. Some cutting-edge technologies and products, such as end-to-end slicing, lite 5GC, integrated UPF and MEC have been introduced to industry private network deployments and service applications.

Moreover, the white paper has also introduced some successful business-oriented 5G application cases, for example, Tianjin smart port's 5G remote control of quay cranes, and ZTE Nanjing smart factory, in which ZTE's 5G equipment is produced efficiently with the 5G network. In addition, the white paper expects that the 3GPP R16-based 5G network will be put into commercial use in 2022 to further explore the values of 5G applications. The following is the link to access the white paper on 5G SA commercial deployment: https://www.mobileworldlive.com/standalone-5g-now-ready-for-prime-time ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, operators, companies and public sector customers. The company has been committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE sells its products and services in more than 160 countries.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-Asia monitoring new UK strain, no flights cancelled yet

Battling their own surges in coronavirus cases, Asian nations including Japan and South Korea said they were closely monitoring a new super virulent strain of the virus identified in Britain, but none immediately cancelled UK flights.The ne...

No significant impact on company, says Wistron on iPhone manufacturing plant violence in Karnataka

Taiwanese contract manufacturer for Apple Inc., Wistron Corp. has said that the recent violence at its facility in Karnataka will not cause significant impact to the company. Workers at the Wistrons iPhone manufacturing plant at Narsapura i...

Indigo partners with car rental company Urban Drive

IndiGo announced on Monday it has partnered with car rental company Urban Drive so that passengers can book self-driven and chauffeur driver services across 60 cities in India. Passengers will be able to book this service using the airlines...

Train derails after hitting jumbo in Odisha's Sambalpur dist

A passenger train mowed down an elephant in Odishas Sambalpur district early on Monday, following which the front trolley of its engine derailed, a railway official said. None on-board the train was hurt, he said.According to the East Coast...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020