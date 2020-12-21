Left Menu
U.S. charges Libyan man in 1988 Pam Am Flight 103 bombing

The United States on Monday unsealed criminal charges against another suspect in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland that killed 270 people, most of them Americans. The suspect, Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi, is a Libyan intelligence official charged with two criminal counts related to the bombing.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-12-2020 20:57 IST
The United States on Monday unsealed criminal charges against another suspect in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland that killed 270 people, most of them Americans.

The suspect, Abu Agila Mohammad Mas'ud Kheir Al-Marimi, is a Libyan intelligence official charged with two criminal counts related to the bombing. The Wall Street Journal reported last week the suspect is in custody in Libya and will be extradited to the United States to stand trial. One person was found guilty in Scotland of the Lockerbie bombing in 2001 and freed in 2009 on compassionate release grounds.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

