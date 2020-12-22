Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samsung expands TV Plus video service to 12 countries globally

Launched in 2015, Samsung TV Plus is one of the most popular OTT streaming services with more than 15 million active users and it is 100% free with no subscriptions, additional devices or credit cards needed. The service comes pre-installed on 2016-2020 Samsung Smart TVs and select Galaxy devices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 22-12-2020 07:12 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 07:12 IST
Samsung expands TV Plus video service to 12 countries globally
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Samsung has expanded its free Smart TV video service, Samsung TV Plus, to a total of 12 countries and 742 channels worldwide. The service now brings access to over 60 million Samsung Smart TVs.

The new additions, Australia and Brazil, join the existing markets including the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, Switzerland and Korea. In 2021, the company plans to launch the service to additional markets like Mexico, India, Sweden and more European countries.

Further, in the coming months, existing Galaxy device users can expect added functionality and the service will become available in additional Galaxy devices. The service is currently available to Galaxy S9, S10, S20, Note 9, Note 10, Note 20, Fold, Z Flip, Xcover, A51, and A71 users in the U.S.

Launched in 2015, Samsung TV Plus is one of the most popular OTT streaming services with more than 15 million active users and it is 100% free with no subscriptions, additional devices or credit cards needed. The service comes pre-installed on 2016-2020 Samsung Smart TVs and select Galaxy devices.

Samsung TV Plus has partnered with around 300 of the world's leading broadcast networks, content platforms and digital creators and with the recent expansion, the company has added top-tier channels and content familiar with TV viewers.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

FEATURE-Price of marriage pushes land out of reach in Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia procures 6.4 million doses of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine - PM Muhyiddin

Malaysia has signed a deal to procure 6.4 million doses of AstraZenecas coronavirus vaccine, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Tuesday.The government is also in final negotiations with China-based manufacturers Sinovac and CanSino as ...

'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn

The evening sky over the Northern Hemisphere treated stargazers to a once-in-a-lifetime illusion on Monday as the solar systems two biggest planets appeared to meet in a celestial alignment that astronomers call the Great Conjunction. The r...

Former Japan PM Abe questioned Monday by prosecutors, NHK says

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe submitted to voluntary questioning by Tokyo prosecutors on Monday in a case against his secretary over unreported political funds, public broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified sou...

House passes USD 900 billion COVID relief, catchall measure

The House easily passed a USD 900 billion pandemic relief package Monday night that would finally deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and resources to vaccinate a nation confronting a frightening surge in COVID-19 cases a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020