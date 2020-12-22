Samsung expands TV Plus video service to 12 countries globally

Samsung has expanded its free Smart TV video service, Samsung TV Plus, to a total of 12 countries and 742 channels worldwide. The service now brings access to over 60 million Samsung Smart TVs.

The new additions, Australia and Brazil, join the existing markets including the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, Switzerland and Korea. In 2021, the company plans to launch the service to additional markets like Mexico, India, Sweden and more European countries.

Further, in the coming months, existing Galaxy device users can expect added functionality and the service will become available in additional Galaxy devices. The service is currently available to Galaxy S9, S10, S20, Note 9, Note 10, Note 20, Fold, Z Flip, Xcover, A51, and A71 users in the U.S.

Launched in 2015, Samsung TV Plus is one of the most popular OTT streaming services with more than 15 million active users and it is 100% free with no subscriptions, additional devices or credit cards needed. The service comes pre-installed on 2016-2020 Samsung Smart TVs and select Galaxy devices.

Samsung TV Plus has partnered with around 300 of the world's leading broadcast networks, content platforms and digital creators and with the recent expansion, the company has added top-tier channels and content familiar with TV viewers.