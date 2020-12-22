Xiaomi Mi 10i, a rebrand of Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G arriving in India on Jan 5

Xiaomi has started teasing the arrival of a new 108-megapixel smartphone for the Indian market. As tipped earlier, the upcoming phone could be the Mi 10i, a rebrand of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G which was recently launched in China.

As seen in the teaser video, the phone houses a circular quad-camera module at the back, suggesting that the company is gearing up to launch the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G as the Mi 10i in India on January 5, 2021.

A perfect start to the new year. #ThePerfect10Guess what's coming and 1⃣0⃣ lucky winners stand a chance to win #Mi goodies perfect for all you enthusiasts. A hint is in the video. Leave your responses with #ThePerfect10.05.01.21Stay Tuned. Spread The Word. pic.twitter.com/PnD4xmZWt7 — Mi India #Mi10TSeries5G (@XiaomiIndia) December 22, 2020

To recall, late last month, the Mi 10i with model number M2007J17I and codename 'gauguininpro' was spotted on the Google Supported Devices list.

As for the specifications, the Xiaomi Mi 10i is expected to come with the same design and specifications as the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G.

The Mi 10i is expected to feature a 6.67 FHD punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G processor paired with 6GB / 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The quad-camera array at the back will incorporate a 108-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 118-degree FOV, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there could be a 16-megapixel snapper.

The Xiaomi Mi 10i is likely to be fuelled by a 4,820mAh battery with USB Type-C 33W fast-charging.