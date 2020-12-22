Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. House intel chair wants briefing on recent hacking campaign

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-12-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 21:17 IST
U.S. House intel chair wants briefing on recent hacking campaign
Representative Image Image Credit: PxHere

U.S. House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff on Tuesday asked for a briefing from U.S. agencies about a widespread hack of U.S. government networks and potential vulnerabilities. Schiff said news "about FireEye is especially concerning because reportedly a nation-state actor made off with advanced tools that could help them mount future attacks."

FireEye chief executive Kevin Mandia said in a CBS interview Sunday that the hack of U.S. government networks has "genuinely impacted" about 50 companies or organizations.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

13 fatalities take UP's COVID-19 death toll to 8,224; infection tally rises to 5.76 lakh

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,224 on Tuesday with 13 more people succumbing to the disease, while 1,277 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 5,76,832. In a statement, the state government said of the 13 fresh COVID...

611 more test positive for COVID-19 in U'khand

Uttarakhands COVID-19 tally rose to 87,376 on Tuesday with 611 more people testing positive for the virus while 13 more infected patients died, officials said. Dehradun district reported the highest number of 237 cases followed by Nainital ...

Pope decrees Italian judge murdered by Mafia can be beatified

Pope Francis decreed on Tuesday that Italian judge Rosario Livatino, who was killed by the Mafia in Sicily in 1990, was a martyr for the faith and could be beatified, or declared Blessed. Livatino, who was a devout Roman Catholic, was gunne...

Consuming 'taadi' can prevent from catching COVID-19, claims BSP's UP unit chief

Bahujan Samaj Partys Uttar Pradesh unit president Bheem Rajbhar has claimed that if people consume large quantities of farm liquor taadi, they will not catch COVID-19. He also claimed that taadi has immunity power and a drop of it is purer ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020