Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asus rolls out new update for ROG Phone 3, ZenFone 7 / 7 Pro

For the ROG Phone 3, the latest firmware update comes with version number 17.0823.2012.122 and it brings December 2020 Android security patch along with several improvements and fixes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 11:48 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 11:45 IST
Asus rolls out new update for ROG Phone 3, ZenFone 7 / 7 Pro
Image Credit: Asus

Asus is rolling out a new update for its gaming powerhouse, the ROG Phone 3 as well as for the ZenFone 7 and the ZenFone 7 Pro. The latest update brings Android security patches and some bug fixes.

For the ZenFone 7 and the ZenFone 7 Pro, the new update is arriving with version number 29.14.53.14 and the changelog includes:

  • Updated Android security patch (2020/11/5)
  • Improved camera quality

For the ROG Phone 3, the latest firmware update comes with version number 17.0823.2012.122 and it brings December 2020 Android security patch along with several improvements and fixes.

Here's the complete changelog:

  • Updated to December 2020 Android security patch
  • Enabled VoLTE on Maxis (Malaysia), Telia (Lithuania), Rakuten (Japan)
  • Enabled VoWIFI on CSL/Smartone/3HK/CMHK (Hong Kong).
  • Added Auto lock touch function to Game Genie. This feature Turns on lock touch mode when the screen is idle for a certain duration
  • Improved grayscale performance of the display
  • Improved Aura light function stability with the ROG Phone Armor Lighting case
  • Fixed occurrence where System UI does not respond after clearing a long list of notifications
  • Fixed issue where Bypass Charging feature would occasionally not work
  • Improved 5G Connection stability
  • Fixed audio crackling and static noise when recording the music with SMULE APP.
  • Turned on the "Auto-download-and-installation via Wi-Fi" setting in System update by default

Announcing the new firmware update on the ZenTalk forums, Asus said that the new over-the-air (OTA) is being rolled out in batches and it will take some days for all users to receive the notification.

To manually check for the new firmware update, head over to the phone's Settings > System updates > System

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers 'spine' of country, but govt ignoring their woes: Raut

Terming farmers as the countrys spine, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said it is unfortunate that the central government is ignoring the plight of peasants. Talking to reporters here on the occasion of the National Farmers Day, Raut,...

Soybean futures rise on fresh bets

Soybean prices on Wednesday went up by Rs 48 to Rs 4,446 per quintal in futures market as traders created fresh positions tracking positive spot demandOn the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean for January delivery rose by ...

Malayalam poet-activist Sugathakumari dies of COVID-19

Malayalam poet and environmental activist Sugathakumari passed away here on Wednesday while undergoing treatment for COVID-19. The 86-year-old was undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.Ke...

Piaggio India launches Aprilia SXR 160 at Rs 1.26 lakh

Piaggio India on Wednesday launched its premium scooter Aprilia SXR 160 priced at Rs 1.26 lakh ex-showroom Pune. The model can be booked for an initial amount of Rs 5,000 across all dealerships in India and online on apriliaindia.com, the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020