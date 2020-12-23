Asus rolls out new update for ROG Phone 3, ZenFone 7 / 7 Pro

Asus is rolling out a new update for its gaming powerhouse, the ROG Phone 3 as well as for the ZenFone 7 and the ZenFone 7 Pro. The latest update brings Android security patches and some bug fixes.

For the ZenFone 7 and the ZenFone 7 Pro, the new update is arriving with version number 29.14.53.14 and the changelog includes:

Updated Android security patch (2020/11/5)

Improved camera quality

For the ROG Phone 3, the latest firmware update comes with version number 17.0823.2012.122 and it brings December 2020 Android security patch along with several improvements and fixes.

Here's the complete changelog:

Updated to December 2020 Android security patch

Enabled VoLTE on Maxis (Malaysia), Telia (Lithuania), Rakuten (Japan)

Enabled VoWIFI on CSL/Smartone/3HK/CMHK (Hong Kong).

Added Auto lock touch function to Game Genie. This feature Turns on lock touch mode when the screen is idle for a certain duration

Improved grayscale performance of the display

Improved Aura light function stability with the ROG Phone Armor Lighting case

Fixed occurrence where System UI does not respond after clearing a long list of notifications

Fixed issue where Bypass Charging feature would occasionally not work

Improved 5G Connection stability

Fixed audio crackling and static noise when recording the music with SMULE APP.

Turned on the "Auto-download-and-installation via Wi-Fi" setting in System update by default

Announcing the new firmware update on the ZenTalk forums, Asus said that the new over-the-air (OTA) is being rolled out in batches and it will take some days for all users to receive the notification.

To manually check for the new firmware update, head over to the phone's Settings > System updates > System