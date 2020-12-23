Left Menu
Development News Edition

OnePlus 8 series gets OxygenOS Open Beta 5 with December security patch

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 14:29 IST
OnePlus 8 series gets OxygenOS Open Beta 5 with December security patch

OnePlus is rolling out the OxygenOS Open Beta 5 builds for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro which bumps up the phones' Android security patch level to December 2020.

The latest update also fixes a host of issues including the one that froze calls when received while playing music over Bluetooth. It also adds the 'Rewind Recording' feature in the Game Space.

Here's the complete changelog for the OxygenOS Open Beta 5 for the OnePlus 8 series:

System

  • Optimized the startup speed of some apps for a faster launch experience
  • Fixed the small probability issue that receiving messages may delay
  • Fixed the issue that the volume adjustment has a small probability of failure
  • Fixed the small probability issue that the speaker doesn't work
  • Updated Android security patch to 2020.12

Camera

  • Refresh the animation effects when activating the front camera

Game Space

  • Newly added Rewind Recording where you can record the exciting moments in the game of past 30 seconds with just one tap (Swipe down from the upper left or right corner to quickly open in the Gaming Tools)

Bluetooth

  • Fixed the issue that the call may freeze when receiving the phone when playing music via Bluetooth

The latest open beta builds for the OnePlus 8 series will arrive as an OTA update for those currently running the latest Open Beta. Announcing the rollout, OnePlus warned that these builds are sometimes not as stable as the official OTAs generally are.

"Please keep in mind that this is beta software. These builds are sometimes not as stable as our official OTAs generally are. By installing this update, you accept the potential risks," OnePlus said in a post on the official forums.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai Indians emerge as most digitally engaged team in IPL

Mumbai Indians has once again reinforced its dominance as one of the most successful sports clubs in India, and a fast emerging Indian sports brand globally. The IPL 2020 winners have established themselves as the most engaging cumulative e...

Higher delinquencies in credit card, loans against property segments in retail lending: Report

Retail credit has experienced an increase in serious delinquencies, with loans against property and credit cards being the most affected segments, a report by a credit information bureau said on Wednesday. As of August-end, the loans overdu...

COVID-19: Maha authorises collectors to clamp night curfew

The Maharashtra government onWednesday widened the scope of the night curfew, which wasimposed in municipal limits on Tuesday amid growing concernsover the emergence of a new coronavirus strain in UK,authorising collectors to issue similar ...

Several injured in BJP-TMC clash

Several persons were injured in a clash between Trinamool Congress and BJP activists at Ramnagar in West Bengal Wednesday ahead of TMCs rally in Contai, the stronghold of Suvendu Adhikari who joined the saffron party recently. Police said t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020