OnePlus 8 series gets OxygenOS Open Beta 5 with December security patch

OnePlus is rolling out the OxygenOS Open Beta 5 builds for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro which bumps up the phones' Android security patch level to December 2020.
The latest update also fixes a host of issues including the one that froze calls when received while playing music over Bluetooth. It also adds the 'Rewind Recording' feature in the Game Space.
Here's the complete changelog for the OxygenOS Open Beta 5 for the OnePlus 8 series:
System
- Optimized the startup speed of some apps for a faster launch experience
- Fixed the small probability issue that receiving messages may delay
- Fixed the issue that the volume adjustment has a small probability of failure
- Fixed the small probability issue that the speaker doesn't work
- Updated Android security patch to 2020.12
Camera
- Refresh the animation effects when activating the front camera
Game Space
- Newly added Rewind Recording where you can record the exciting moments in the game of past 30 seconds with just one tap (Swipe down from the upper left or right corner to quickly open in the Gaming Tools)
Bluetooth
- Fixed the issue that the call may freeze when receiving the phone when playing music via Bluetooth
The latest open beta builds for the OnePlus 8 series will arrive as an OTA update for those currently running the latest Open Beta. Announcing the rollout, OnePlus warned that these builds are sometimes not as stable as the official OTAs generally are.
"Please keep in mind that this is beta software. These builds are sometimes not as stable as our official OTAs generally are. By installing this update, you accept the potential risks," OnePlus said in a post on the official forums.
