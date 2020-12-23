Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Sports and Technology" Empower the High-quality Development of the Sports Industry in Guangxi

Source Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Sports Bureau Image Attachments Links Link httpasianetnews.netview-attachmentattach-id380979 Caption Visitors experiencing a cycling game Link httpasianetnews.netview-attachmentattach-id380991 Caption Visitors playing badminton with robots PWR PWR

PTI | Fangchenggang | Updated: 23-12-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 16:46 IST
"Sports and Technology" Empower the High-quality Development of the Sports Industry in Guangxi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

FANGCHENGGANG, China, Dec. 22, 2020 /Xinhua-AsiaNet/-- The China-ASEAN Sports Tourism Carnival High-quality Development Conference was held on December 19, 2020 in Fangchenggang of Guangxi, under the theme of ''encouraging the quality growth of the sports industry and fostering a new development pattern''. Following activities such as ''Winter Tour in Guangxi'' and ''Green Ecological Sports in Guangxi'', more than 40 major sports events above the city level will be held in the region. These events are mainly oriented to the general public, including marathon, basketball, table tennis, and football, to meet the diverse fitness needs of the public. It is estimated that the Carnival will garner more than 250,000 participants (person-time), according to Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Sports Bureau. At the conference, the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Sports Bureau signed strategic cooperation agreements with Fangchenggang Municipal Government, Beijing Liandong Investment (Group) Co., Ltd., and KAILAS Group to work closely to construct a healthy sports industry park, integrate sports and education, and enhance sports events operation, while striving to build a ''new high land'' for the development of the sports industry.

''Driving new sports consumption models with digital technologies and promoting the digitalization and intelligentization of the sports industry is an essential part of the high-quality development of the industry,'' said Li Changzhu, vice president of Huawei's Consumer BG, at the conference. ''Technology changes our lives'' is a well-known slogan. Science and technology are also crucial to sports. ''As people are better aware of the importance of health, there is a growing demand for scientific sports and health management,'' Li added, and this has provided conditions conducive to the digital transformation of the sports industry.

At the opening ceremony, smart health equipment such as badminton robots, AR bicycles, and AR indoor rowers garnered great fanfare in the exhibition hall. Among them, AR bicycles features real-time online management of user's riding data, and users can team up for training or online competitions via the built-in cycling game, which is an entertaining training exercise. Bao Mingxiao, a professor at Beijing Sport University, holds the view that ''technology and sports'' can quantify exercise, and the accurate and diverse exercise data generated in real time by smart devices can be analyzed to develop a scientific way of doing exercise.

''After the epidemic, a growing number of people have realized that exercise is not only a 'good medicine', but also an innate fundamental 'vaccine' with great safe and long-lasting effectiveness,'' Bao said. Source: Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Sports Bureau Image Attachments Links: Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=380979 Caption: Visitors experiencing a cycling game Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=380991 Caption: Visitors playing badminton with robots

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rooted in racism: the origins of qualified immunity

Qualified immunity, entwined with the U.S. history of racism and the struggle against it, emerged during the civil rights movement. Throughout 1961, groups of activists known as Freedom Riders challenged segregation in interstate public tra...

We urge govt to not repeat amendments we have rejected but come up with concrete proposals in writing: Yogendra Yadav.

We urge govt to not repeat amendments we have rejected but come up with concrete proposals in writing Yogendra Yadav....

Merck in supply agreement with U.S. government for its COVID-19 treatment

Merck Co said on Wednesday it will supply about 60,000-100,000 doses of its COVID-19 treatment to the U.S. government for up to about 356 million.The agreement will help support advanced development and large-scale manufacturing of Mercks ...

New coronavirus variant not detected in Japan, says government panel

The infectious coronavirus variant spreading in Britain has not been detected in Japan, members of the Japanese governments expert panel on coronavirus responses said on Wednesday.The Japanese government said earlier in the day it will ban ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020