Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU-UK trade deal still not certain - EU sources

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 23-12-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 20:46 IST
EU-UK trade deal still not certain - EU sources

Sealing a new EU-UK trade pact is still not certain, an EU diplomat and an official said on Wednesday after comments from other sources in the bloc suggested an agreement could be imminent.

"It could still go either way," the official said of chances for an agreement.

The diplomat said that while reaching an agreement was possible on Wednesday or Thursday, it could also come after Christmas.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: 18 Congress corporators in Bhiwandi-Nizampur join NCP

As many as 18 Congress corporators in the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation in Maharashtras Thane district joined the NCP on Wednesday. The development is significant as the Congress and NCP are part of the ruling Shiv Sena-led coalit...

Air quality commission seeks strict action against violation of dust control norms

The newly-formed commission for air quality management in Delhi-NCR on Wednesday directed pollution control boards of the national capital, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan to take stringent action if dust control norms are flouted at ...

Union Health Secy reviews status of passengers coming from UK

States and union territories on Wednesday were asked by the Centre to access details of passengers from the UK to India and send samples of those found positive for COVID-19 to the laboratories identified for genome sequencing. Union Health...

Dozens dead after attack by gunmen in Ethiopia's Benishangul-Gumuz region

Dozens of people died in an attack early Wednesday by gunmen in Ethiopias western region of Benishangul-Gumuz, residents told Reuters, the latest deadly violence between rival ethnic groups in the region.One farmer in the town of Bulen told...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020