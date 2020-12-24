Left Menu
Innersloth's Among Us now most popular game ever in terms of monthly players

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 10:17 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 10:17 IST
Image Credit: Twitter

Innersloth's online multi-player game 'Among Us' had roughly half a billion monthly active users in November 2020, making it the most popular game ever in terms of monthly players, according to a report by market research firm SuperData.

As per the new report, the PC version of Among Us accounted for the majority of revenue from August to November (64%) despite having an extremely small share of the total player base (3% in November).

Meanwhile, Among Us has also topped Sensor Tower's list of the most downloaded mobile game globally in November 2020 with 53.2 million installs, a 50 times increase from November 2019.

'Among Us' is all about communication, teamwork, betrayal, and deceit. The game involves 4-10 players or crewmates who prepare the spaceship for departure whilst identifying an impostor who pretends to be a member of the crew. The impostor onboard will sabotage the ship, sneak through vents, deceive, and frame others to remain anonymous and eliminate the rest of the crew before the ship reaches home.

Crewmates can't talk to maintain anonymity until a body is found. Once a body is reported or a meeting is called, the surviving crew can openly debate who they think the impostor is. If the Impostor is not voted off, everyone goes back to maintaining the ship until another meeting is called. The crew can win by completing all tasks including fixing up the ship or discovering and voting the impostor off the ship.

Recently, Microsft announced that Among Us will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox Game Pass for Console in 2021.

