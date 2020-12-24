Left Menu
INK PPT: Creating a Slide of Possibilities with PowerPoint Presentation Services

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 14:49 IST
INK PPT: Creating a Slide of Possibilities with PowerPoint Presentation Services
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Numerous corporate presentations don't even fulfill the key objectives of the presenters. Efficient presentations are mostly nowhere to be found in the corporates where the frequency of decks is just topping every other peak. There is a tremendous gap to be filled, and companies like INK PPT are making their way into the industry. INK PPT started as a small team providing powerpoint presentation services and grew multifold with the passion for presenting better and helping others. Apart from the powerpoint presentation design, INK PPT has enlarged its parameters and moved a step forward while providing comprehensive branding, marketing & communication services.

A unique proprietary approach to every project INK PPT has a continually evolving work process that helps them become better. With strictly outlined processes & stages, they ensure that the customers get exceptional quality at every instance. Here is the 5 step process they follow: Discover: In this initial stage, they comprehend the customers' business, the unique challenges and competitors to get the lay of the land. Dissect: Here, they dive into the problems and start exploring the issues. The idea jam sessions, mind mapping, and understanding consumer behaviour are critically performed at this particular stage.

Develop: Once they successfully dissect the problem, an MVP or MVS is developed around the chosen route to get the customers on board and give them a glimpse of the solution. Design: From here, they shift gears and work aggressively towards solution design with consistent client engagement for some crucial refinements.

Deliver: Then they finally deliver with seamless implementation, rollout, feedbacks, adaptability & training for achieving the laid out objectives. Service Innovation & Differentiation INK PPT has repositioned itself from a standard services model to a more tailor-made, solution-centric approach, designed around the end objectives that enterprises are looking to achieve through communication. Services like Corporate Profiling and Sponsorship Dockets are aimed at enhancing interactions. They bring concepts to life with Investor Pitch Design and Device Presentations. Presentation kits and outsourcing solutions are part of the Productivity solutions. Other than these services, they offer expertise in Training Program Design, Web & Mobile UI UX, Annual Reports, Management Keynotes, Brand Campaigns, New Product Launch and many such activities.

Partnering Global brands for mutual success Most of their clientele is Fortune 500 Enterprises, Unicorn Startups, Eminent Personalities and Not for Profits. They deliver tailor-made visual narratives for business leaders & brands from different industries including, healthcare, automotive, security, appliances, electronics, Internet & technology. INK PPT has served companies like Samsung, Honeywell, Reliance, KIA, MG, Volkswagen, Willis Tower Watson, Whirlpool, Gilead, Coca Cola, Microsoft, Myntra, Johnson and Johnson, DHL, Nissan, Honda, ITC, Panasonic, Indian Oil, Google, Adobe, and many more.

